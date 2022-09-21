Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:40 Palermo, inaugurato anno scolastico con alzabandiera Esercito

19:36 'Donne e potere di fare', venerdì la presentazione a Palermo

19:31 Ucraina, scambio 10 prigionieri stranieri tra Mosca e Kiev

19:09 Russia, telefonata-trappola a figlio Peskov: "Vai in guerra"

19:06 Usa, procura Ny fa causa a Trump: "Anni di frodi per arricchirsi"

19:06 Elezioni 2022, Zingaretti vs Calenda

18:55 Mobilitazione Russia, "su Google picco domande su come rompersi un braccio"

18:26 Russia, giovani in fuga dopo discorso Putin

17:55 I cento anni del bandito Giuliano, il sindaco 'Non merita il ricordo'

17:54 Usa, pollo cotto in sciroppo anti-raffreddore: alert Fda su video TikTok

17:51 Discorso Putin, Biden all'Onu: "Minacce nucleari irresponsabili"

17:40 Giorgia Meloni e i tortellini, la lezione - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Released the White Paper "Data Storage Power - The Digital Cornerstone of High-Quality Society Development"

21 settembre 2022 | 17.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Huawei Connect 2022, Huawei officially released its white paper "Data Storage Power - The Digital Cornerstone of High-Quality Society Development". The white paper defines quantitative indicators to measure data storage capabilities and analyzes the current data storage landscape across different regions around the world. It aims to help governments and enterprises better evaluate, design, and build data storage capabilities.

Gu Xuejun, Vice President of Huawei IT Product Line, said: "The data storage capability is currently measured by capacity. However, with the rapid development of the industry and the emergence of new, diversified data services such as AI and big data, capacity alone is not enough to measure the future development and construction of storage systems. We need a more scientific definition and evaluation system to effectively measure data storage capabilities."

The intelligent world is driving explosive data growth across industries, and the digital transformation of these industries requires powerful data storage capabilities or data storage power. The white paper explains the concept of data storage power, as well as providing:

A concept and connotation of data storage power: Data storage power is a comprehensive concept which includes storage capacity (the core), performance, reliability, and greenness.

Quantitative research of the value of data storage: Huawei's calculations show that a data storage investment of US$1 contributes to a direct value of US$5, an indirect value of US$8, and an induced value of US$30-40.

An indicator system that assesses the data storage power of an area or a data center: This system comprises 35 three-level indicators across four directions -- magnitude, efficiency, groundwork, and advancement -- based on the characteristics of countries and enterprises.

An evaluation of storage power in 20 countries and regions: The white paper analyzes why certain countries lead the data storage power ranking and how those that rank lower can catch up. It also provides policy suggestions for improving data storage power.

Gu Xuejun said, "I consider this white paper to be a meaningful exploration that will generate more interest in promoting the development of the data storage industry. Only when data is well stored, quickly computed, and stably transmitted through networks can digital infrastructure unleash the value of data and better promote high-quality economic and social development."

For more information, please click: https://e.huawei.com/topic/data-storage-power-mega/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904174/Gu_Xuejun_Vice_President_Huawei_IT_Product_Line.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-released-the-white-paper-data-storage-power---the-digital-cornerstone-of-high-quality-society-development-301629901.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza storage capabilities White Paper storage paper Data Storage Power The Digital Cornerstone of High Quality Society Development
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin minaccia Occidente
News to go
Enna, truffa e falso: 13 arresti e sequestri per oltre tre milioni
News to go
Iran, proteste per morte Mahsa Amini: uccisa perché indossava male velo
News to go
Gb, Meghan chiede incontro a Re Carlo per "chiarire situazione"
News to go
Eurostat: "Prezzi del pane cresciuti in un anno del 18%"
News to go
Asti, minaccia bruciare casa dei genitori della ex: arrestato
News to go
Silvana Sciarra nuova presidente Consulta
News to go
Ucraina, possibile discorso Putin stasera su referendum
News to go
Sciopero Ryanair e Vueling il primo ottobre
News to go
E' morto l'ex ministro Virginio Rognoni
News to go
Alluvione Marche, procura Ancona: "Mancata l’allerta da Regione a Comuni"
News to go
Foggia, in auto con 26 Kg di cocaina: due arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza