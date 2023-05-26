Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:36 Palermo, scontro oggi tra due auto e un camion: un morto

15:26 Neuralink, via libera a test sull'uomo per i chip di Elon Musk nel cervello

15:16 Terremoto oggi a Tokyo di magnitudo 6.2

15:15 Mare, Rampelli: "Fonte ricchezza straordinaria, prossima manovra incentrata su tema"

15:06 F1 Gp Monaco, Ferrari di Sainz comanda prime prove libere

15:06 Rai, Annunziata: "Dimissioni cosa seria, mi sembra siano state accolte"

15:01 Taxi Roma, nuove regole di Gualtieri: seconde guide e sanzioni, cosa cambia

14:48 Papa Francesco salta le udienze: "Ha uno stato febbrile"

14:35 Covid oggi Italia, 14.619 contagi e 150 morti: bollettino ultima settimana

14:22 Caso Garlasco, mamma di Chiara: "Alberto? Spero di non incontrarlo mai"

14:18 Milano, uomo muore contagiato da fungo killer

14:14 Dnipro, missili Russia sull'ospedale: morti e feriti - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Resolves to Revolutionize Global Data Storage, with OlympusMons Challenge 2023 Announcements

26 maggio 2023 | 14.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei unveiled the OlympusMons Challenges 2023 and the winners of the OlympusMons Awards 2022 at the Innovative Data Infrastructure Forum (IDI Forum) 2023, with the aim of inspiring global scientists to tackle technical problems in data storage.

Technological innovation requires theoretical breakthroughs, as well as technological inventions, prototypes, and applications, all of which depend on collaboration across industry, academic communities, and research institutes. Huawei has announced OlympusMons Challenges for four consecutive years, helping guide the direction of research in the global data storage field. By overcoming key technical challenges, Huawei intends to put high-level scientific research into practice, and lead to a win-win collaboration.

Professor Onur Mutlu's team at ETH Zurich, which won the OlympusMons Awards 2022, researched data-centric converged storage and computing network systems, developing innovative adaptive optimization algorithms that accelerate the upgrade of the storage architecture.

At this summit, Huawei announced two major challenges for the OlympusMons Awards 2023: Storage with Ultimate Per-Bit Cost Efficiency, and Data Resilience and Services Oriented towards Multi-Cloud Environments. Huawei hopes to work with the academic community to build high-quality data storage systems that are characterized by data-centric storage architecture, efficient data use and governance technologies for new applications, data resilience, and proactive safeguards.

Joan Serra-Sagristà, Professor from the Department of Information and Communications Engineering, Autonomous University of Barcelona, introduced the third Global Data Compression Competition (GDCC), which is co-hosted by the university and Huawei, inviting software engineers, researchers, students and enthusiasts to take part. The competition will encompass eight major challenges dedicated to lossless compression algorithm, with 171,000 euros in total prize money having been set aside. Individuals and teams who achieve the highest compression rates and performance will be declared winners.

Dr. Cheng Zhuo, Chief Technical Research Expert of Huawei Data Storage, delivered a keynote speech at the event, entitled "Innovations Towards Next-Generation Storage Architecture", noting that as enterprises achieve digitalization on an accelerated timeline, data storage innovation will proceed in six key areas: capacity, performance, and reliability, efficiency, resilience, and a multi-cloud ecosystem.

The development of the data storage industry requires widespread collaboration, and Huawei Data Storage will continue to work with industry and academic to develop smart, digital, and sustainable solutions of tomorrow.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2086528/image_5011010_38450846.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-resolves-to-revolutionize-global-data-storage-with-olympusmons-challenge-2023-announcements-301835652.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltroAltro ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza tackle technical problems Huawei Resolves to Revolutionize Global storage Huawei unveiled
Vedi anche
News to go
Chiusa operazione Lufthansa-Ita, Giorgetti: "Sciolto un nodo"
News to go
Made in Italy, Urso incontra rappresentanti distretti industriali in vista ddl
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, von der Leyen: "Spezza il cuore"
News to go
Italia-Africa, Tajani: "A ottobre ospiteremo conferenza a Roma"
News to go
Bambini, nel 2022 in Italia ne sono scomparsi 47 al giorno
News to go
Palermo, sequestro da 20 milioni a gestore servizio idrico Amap
News to go
Ambiente, appello del Papa: "Stop a insensata guerra al creato"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, nuovo sopralluogo premier Meloni
News to go
Ucraina, gruppo Wagner sta lasciando Bakhmut
News to go
Morta Tina Turner, aveva 83 anni
News to go
Africa, Unicef: "Allarme malnutrizione per oltre 7 milioni di bambini"
News to go
Allarme medici famiglia: ne mancano quasi 2.900
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza