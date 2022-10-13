Huawei Showcased Its Oil & Gas Solutions at HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Dubai, Huawei launched two scenario-based oil and gas solutions: Integrated Oil & Gas Field Network and Smart Gas Station.

Integrated Oil & Gas Field Network Solution for All Your Networking Needs

Oilfield network systems face a range of challenges, such as messy network architectures, multiple network layers, difficult O&M, and low reliability. These issues slow digitalization at oil and gas fields.

Drawing on its wealth of experience in network planning and consulting, Huawei has built an integrated network specifically targeted to oil and gas fields. The solution uses edge computing, AI, hard pipe isolation, and IPv6+. The result is a unified network architecture that can be centrally managed as well as a multi-purpose network with integrated security.

Smart Gas Station Solution, an All-in-One Experience

Gas stations are a key daily service for oil retail. Digital technologies are opening new opportunities for business and services at gas stations.

As part of this process, Huawei has integrated its full-stack technical capabilities and worked with partners to build the smart gas station solution. The solution features a central digital platform for the entire enterprise. It also establishes video collection specifications, IoT access standards, and unified station-level data models. Then, it integrates isolated service subsystems such as fuel dispensers, liquid level meters, and payment platforms. The result is a comprehensive analysis and display platform that allows the oil retailer to remotely and intelligently manage station data.

In addition to centralized control, Huawei has also launched an intelligently integrated and converged edge platform based on FusionCube for edge intelligent convergence. The platform integrates the existing infrastructure and service systems of gas stations and enables simplified O&M. It also integrates computing, storage, network, and AI algorithms to deliver IoT and sensing for various service requirements.

In the future, Huawei will continue to explore oil and gas industry scenarios. Through multi-technology collaboration and scenario-based solution exploration, Huawei will continue to innovate, unleash digital productivity, and fuel the digital transformation of the oil and gas industry.

