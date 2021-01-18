Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Crisi governo, Conte oggi al Senato

22:47 Scuola, Regioni: "Profondo disagio, convocare Speranza"

22:40 Crisi governo, Conte dice no a Renzi e cerca volenterosi

22:15 Renzi: "321 voti è una maggioranza risicata"

21:53 Vaccino Covid, Moratti: "A Regioni in base a contributo Pil"

21:05 Governo, Polverini vota sì alla fiducia e lascia Forza Italia

20:15 Sgarbi a Conte: "Si dimetta e vada in Cina"

20:08 Vaccino Covid, Pfizer Italia: "Consegne regolari da settimana prossima"

18:56 Meloni: "Conte? Mi sono vergognata per suo mercimonio"

18:24 Chieffi: "Luna Rossa può arrivare direttamente in finale"

17:41 Carenza operatori sanitari, Fondazione Johnson & Johnson lancia Health4U

17:31 Covid Lombardia, oggi 1.189 casi e 45 morti: i dati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Crisi governo Conte alla Camera Matteo Renzi Clemente Mastella Giuseppe Conte Nicola Zingaretti
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale infrastrutture e mobilità

Huawei Speaks at World Future Energy Summit on the Future Trends of PV Industry

18 gennaio 2021 | 13.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei speaks at The New Energy Economy Webinar as part of the World Future Energy Summit Back to Business Webinar Series. Hariram Subramanian, CTO of Huawei Smart PV shares the future trends in Smart PV for 2025.

Huawei Speaks at World Future Energy Summit on the Future Trends of PV Industry

The World Future Energy Summit, one of the key events for the renewable energy industry, has organized the webinar series to demonstrate the importance of continuing to align the economic recovery along with addressing climate change challenges and the priorities set by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. As part of The New Energy Economy webinar, Hariram Subramanian, CTO of Huawei Smart PV shares the 10 Future Trends for Smart PV 2025, also advocates Huawei's role and determination to help solar become the main energy source of the future.

"With the rapid digitalization and emergence of new applications for key digital technologies, such as AI, cloud, big data, Huawei has engaged with experts in the field and has released 10 emerging technology trends for smart PV in 2025. We look forward to working with customers and partners in the Middle East region to achieve these visions and goals in the near future," shared by Hariram Subramanian, CTO of Huawei Smart PV.

10 Trends in Smart PV for 2025

These trends encompass four dimensions: lower Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE), power grid friendliness, intelligent convergence, and security and trustworthiness. The trends aim to drive the industry toward intelligent, green solutions, and provide insight into innovation and soaring growth in the new energy industry. The detailed report for the 10 Future Trends for Smart PV 2025 could be found here.  

About Huawei 

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

About FusionSolar

Huawei offers leading Smart PV solutions harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology.

By integrating AI and Cloud, Huawei further incorporates many latest ICT technologies with PV for optimal power generation, thus making the solar power plant to be Highly Efficient, Safe & Reliable with Smart O&M and Grid Supporting capabilities and builds the foundation for solar to become the main energy source.

For solar energy users, Huawei launched advanced solution for C&I and residential customers based on the 'Optimal Electricity Cost and Active Safety' concept. By improving the utilization of solar power, Huawei has helped to power millions of residents and hundreds of industries globally.

Huawei will continue to innovate and enable renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421894/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Huawei speaks at business Webinar Series future trends Huawei Speaks
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
Video
Conte alla Camera, l'appello ai volenterosi
Crisi governo, Renzi: "Non votiamo fiducia"
Lo spot di Giuseppe Tornatore per i vaccini
Mastella: "Calenda burinotto". E lui telefona in tv
Crisi governo, Rosato: "Se Conte vuole, si risolve in due ore"
Vaccino Covid, al via i richiami allo Spallanzani
Crisi di governo, Bersani: "Siamo fuori come balconi"
Crisi governo
Renzi: "Mi danno ragione, ma poi dicono 'però lo hai detto te'..."
Ilaria Cucchi e processo appello: "Giornata emozionante"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza