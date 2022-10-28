Huawei: Unleashing Fiber's Potential and Striding to F5.5G

BANGKOK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022), Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line delivered a speech titled "Unleashing Fiber Potential and Striding to F5.5G". In this keynote speech, he expressed the importance of fiber communication to society's development, and introduced Huawei's eight key technological breakthroughs in optical access and transmission as well as their benefits to the industry. Mr Jin called on the whole industry chain to work together to stride F5.5G.

Fiber networks have become future-oriented strategic infrastructure. During the evolution from F5G to F5.5G, technological innovations in industrial production and fiber sensing will further unleash the potential of fiber and open up new markets. For F5.5G, Huawei has made eight technological innovations to accelerate industry evolution.

According to Mr. Jin, with ubiquitous 10G connections due by 2025, Huawei will continue to make technological breakthroughs and product innovations based on the preceding innovations, and create greater commercial value for operators by improving user experience and network operation efficiency on the way to F5.5G. Finally, Richard Jin called for the joint efforts of the entire industry to promote the F5.5G industry and stride to F5.5G.

