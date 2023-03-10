Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 10 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 18:53
comunicato stampa

Huawei Unveils Four Scenario-based Solutions for Healthcare, Contributing New Ideas to Smart Hospital Construction

10 marzo 2023 | 17.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Huawei held a healthcare media roundtable themed "Accelerate the Digital Journey of Healthcare, Create New Value Together". Xia Zun, President of Huawei Global Public Sector, introduced Huawei's four scenario-based healthcare solutions and announced the first smart hospital online showcase at Huazhong University of Science and Technology Union Shenzhen Hospital, which is open for the first time to customers outside China.

Xia Zun said, "Healthcare digital transformation is entering the deep-water zone. New digital technologies, such as 5G, F5G, AI, IoT, and cloud computing, are combined with medical engineering to support the innovations in healthcare, and speed up its development. Huawei will stay humble, work with customers and partners, who have the expertise and know-how, and step up our strategic investment to help the healthcare industry accelerate digital transformation."

All-Optical Medical Imaging Solution for 3D Image Viewing

Huawei's All-Optical Medical Imaging solution can load thousands of images in seconds and reconstruct the image in 3D with 4K high definition, offering a fast, stable, and intelligent experience.

Digital Pathology Solution to View 1000+ Slices in Seconds

Based on Huawei OceanStor Pacific distributed storage and lossless compression algorithms, Huawei's Digital Pathology solution speeds up the storage and query of pathological data, and saves more than 30% storage space.

Smart Ward Solution for Intelligent and Wireless Ward Management and Services

Using 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi technologies, Huawei Smart Ward solution help hospitals reduce management costs, and improve patient experience through healthcare IoT applications, such as IV fluids monitoring, baby theft prevention and etc.

Smart Hospital ICT Infrastructure for Ever-fast, Secure, and Long-lasting Systems

Huawei's ICT infrastructure solution, featuring active-active DC and converged campus network will ensure that business systems can run 24*7 smoothly.

Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Healthcare is one of the key sectors for Huawei's Global Public Sector business. As of now, along with over 2,000 ecosystem partners, Huawei serves more than 2,800 hospitals and medical research institutions in over 90 countries and regions worldwide.

Media enquiries please contact: hwebgcomms@huawei.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030476/image_986294_40612218.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-four-scenario-based-solutions-for-healthcare-contributing-new-ideas-to-smart-hospital-construction-301769098.html

Huazhong University of Science and Technology Union Shenzhen Hospital Mobile World Congress Four Scenario based Solutions for Healthcare
