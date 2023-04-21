Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 21 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 15:58
comunicato stampa

Huawei Unveils Next-Generation Internet Infrastructure Solutions, Empowering ISP Industry's Green Digital Transformation

21 aprile 2023 | 04.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Huawei Global Internet Service Industry Summit & Global Optical Summit, Huawei introduced its next-generation Internet infrastructure products and solutions, including Huawei FTTR OptiXstar F30, a full series of 400G OTN solutions, the industry's first commercial 50G PON solution, and NetEngine 8000 F8. The summit brought together hundreds of executives and technical experts from the Internet Service Provider (ISP) industry to discuss all-optical networks, digital transformation, and green solutions, aiming to create a smarter, greener, and more resilient Internet infrastructure.

Ernest Zhang, President of Huawei European Enterprise Business, highlighted that digital transformation of enterprises is a certain trend, and Huawei leads internet infrastructure innovation through three efforts: investment in technical advancement, partner cooperation in R&D, and sustainable development.

According to Gu Yunbo, President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Business Domain, in the gigabit era, premium experience is the core competitiveness. Huawei's F5G premium all-optical network solution helps ISPs build a cost-effective and ultimate-experience network, growth engines for B2H and B2B business.

At this summit, Huawei released four new products and solutions for the ISP industry:

In the all-optical home field, Huawei FTTR OptiXstar F30 is the industry's first full optical home network product based on the C-WAN architecture. Its upstream transmission at 2000Mbps supports high-quality digital home experience.

In the ultra-broadband access field, Huawei released the industry's first commercial 50G PON solution with 25% increase in optical power budget, supporting existing ODN deployment without re-cabling.

In the ultra-high speed transport network field, Huawei released the full series of 400G OTN solutions, maximizing the value of optical fibers when working with Huawei's ultra-wide fiber spectrum technology.

Finally, Huawei released NetEngine 8000-F8, its latest all-service router with high performance, low power consumption, and multiple services.

Pere Atentas, CEO of Rede Aberta, a Spanish ISP, expressed that NetEngine 8000-F8's strong capabilities can help ISPs develop their businesses over the next decade.

"FTTO's value in green and energy-efficiency aligns perfectly with Alea's value proposition for network deployment in the hotel industry," says Francisco Bonachera, CEO of Alea Soluciones.

From April 18th to 20th, Huawei also showcased its technological innovations and green transformation of the ISP industry at the FTTH Conference 2023.

To learn more about Huawei's technologies in the ISP and optical network, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-optical-network.

Contact: hwebgcomms@huawei.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2059193/image_986294_35516299.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-next-generation-internet-infrastructure-solutions-empowering-isp-industrys-green-digital-transformation-301803756.html

