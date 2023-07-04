Huawei Unveils Three Innovative Data Center Facility Solutions at 2023 Global Smart Green Data Center Summit

ULANQAB, China, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Global Smart Green Data Center Summit took place on July 4th in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia. With the theme of "Smart DC, Building the Green Future", industry leaders gathered to discuss new opportunities, demands, and challenges for the data center industry in the AI computing era, with a focus on green data center practices. One highlight of the event was the unveiling of Huawei's three innovative data center facility solutions.

In his opening speech, Hou Jinlong, President of Huawei Digital Power, emphasized that the accelerated digital transformation has increased global connections and computing power requirements, leading to a higher demand for data center construction. Huawei, through the integration of bit, watt, heat, and battery (4T) technologies, focuses on providing various-sized data centers and mission-critical power solutions for different businesses. The company aims to help the industry build future-proof green, simple, smart, and reliable data centers, enabling each watt to carry more computing power.

Charles Yang, President of Global Marketing, Sales and Services of Huawei Digital Power, delivered a keynote speech titled "Leveraging Computing Power to Build a Low-Carbon Smart Future." He highlighted Huawei's commitment to building a world-leading, robust, and secure technological system that integrates digital and power electronics technologies. This system supports global customers and ecosystem partners in building a low-carbon smart future for shared success in the thriving digital economy.

Unveiling Scenario-based Next-Generation Data Center Solutions

Fei Zhenfu, President of Huawei Data Center Facility Domain, unveiled the next-generation indirect evaporative cooling solution EHU and the mobile intelligent management solution iManager-M. These scenario-based data center solutions promise optimal reliability throughout the lifecycle and aim to drive the high-quality development of the data center industry.

To address the challenges of high energy consumption and low reliability of traditional cooling systems in large data centers, Huawei developed the next-generation indirect evaporative cooling solution EHU for ultimate energy saving and full-chain reliability.

Additionally, Huawei's intelligent management solution, iManager-M, delivers the following benefits:

Building a FusionDC Ecosystem Solution with Partners for Shared Success

Shui Yu, General Manager of Huawei Data Center Facility and Critical Power Consulting and Ecosystem Solution Dept, unveiled the FusionDC Ecosystem Solution. Based on the "1+4+N" architecture, a "Huawei+Partner" model will be adopted to facilitate the prefabricated modular construction upgrade, helping customers achieve business success.

With continuous R&D investments and innovations in prefabricated modular data centers, Huawei upgraded its data center facility solutions from FusionDC 1.0 AIO to FusionDC 2.0, and to FusionDC 3.0, which was used to construct the world's first building-level prefabricated modular data center.

Based on the "1+4+N" architecture, FusionDC 5.0, the next-generation prefabricated modular data center solution, helps customers deploy around a thousand racks in just half a year, shortens the time to market (TTM) by 50%, reduces the PUE to 1.15 (in Beijing), and improves the recyclability from 30% to 85%.

The success of FusionDC 5.0 cannot be achieved without the support of ecosystem partners. Looking ahead, Huawei will focus on partners of three categories – consulting and design, solution development, and integrated delivery – based on ecosystem solutions to fully leverage mutual advantages and build a thriving ecosystem for shared success.

In response to emerging opportunities of AI computing power, Huawei is eager to work with customers and ecosystem partners to explore more scenarios, continuously innovate, and jointly establish a solid foundation for the digital world with competitive products and solutions, building a win-win, low-carbon, and smart future for the data center industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146644/0704.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-three-innovative-data-center-facility-solutions-at-2023-global-smart-green-data-center-summit-301869579.html