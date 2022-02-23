Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:32
Huawei's Prefabricated Modular DC Solution Contributes to a Green, Digital Chengdu

23 febbraio 2022 | 13.35
CHENGDU, China, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centering on building "one center and three platforms", Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone and Huawei work together to build the Chengdu AI Computing Center, a world-leading next-generation AI computing platform, which will serve as the foundation for building a future intelligent world.

Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China'sSichuan province, is at the forefront of digital economy growth as China's master plan for Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle issued last October guides the city in the development of world-class industries, such as IT and electronics. Digital transformation has wiped away the dust and fog of Chengdu and brought it a brighter sky. The booming data center industry is an inseparable part of the city's digitalization efforts.

In the past two years, Chengdu has been selected as the National Pilot Area for Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Development and the Chengdu-Chongqing Node of the National Integrated Big Data Center.

To achieve fast rollout and E2E life cycle low carbon, the Chengdu AI computing data center uses Huawei's prefabricated modular data center solution to integrate smart and green facilities like PowerPod, SmartLi, and iCooling.etc.

The facilities are prefabricated in the factory and carried out in parallel with the construction. The "Lego-style" fast stacking simplifies the on-site job and effectively shortens the construction period. Compared with traditional construction, the modular construction period is reduced by more than 50%, and the energy consumption is reduced by 40 million kWh in 10 years, which is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 19,000 tons and planting 26,000 trees.

On the site of the data center, the dust caused by traditional data center construction was eliminated, and construction waste was reduced by 80%. It is the low-carbon prefabricated modular construction and the green AI industry that allows us to visibly see the snow-covered mountains in the distance and drives the city's low-carbon, high-quality development.

In the future, the inclusive AI computing power provided by the Chengdu AI computing center will be like the ocean water carrying thousands of application ships for a wide range of industries. It brings a bright vision for a green and prosperous economy. Looking forward, people not only live a good life with modern science and technology but also use cutting-edge technologies to meet their aspiration of living in harmony with nature.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752522/image_1.jpg

 

in Evidenza