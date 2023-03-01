Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 19:40
comunicato stampa

Huawei's Yang Chaobin: Continuous Innovations Leading All-Digital Era

01 marzo 2023 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the "5G Innovation Leads the Future of Digital Intelligence" summit, held by China Unicom during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 Barcelona, Yang Chaobin, Senior Vice President and President of ICT Products & Solutions at Huawei, delivered a keynote speech titled "Continuous Innovations Leading All-Digital Era".

5G is developing rapidly, and driving the world to an intelligent age. "China Unicom and Huawei have achieved one key milestone after another through technical innovations over the past four years," commented Yang in his speech.

In the toC market, the scaled deployment of 3.5 GHz Massive MIMO and the introduction of the innovative extremely large antenna array (ELAA) technology have enabled China Unicom Beijing to build high-quality 5G networks that deliver excellent experiences. In the toB market, China Unicom and Huawei jointly deployed more than 3,000 private networks projects. They have helped Schneider build the world's first commercial flexible production line based on 5G and PLC, and assisted EA Automation in verifying, for the first time, the 5G-Advanced URLLC-based benchmark project that aims to support an E2E latency of 4 ms and a reliability of 99.999%. This will enable 5G digitalization to expand deep into core production. In the toH market, FTTR extends gigabit to every corner of homes, and it has attracted nearly 1 million new China Unicom users in one year, bringing ubiquitous gigabit experiences to the digital life of all homes.

Yang believes that, in the forthcoming 5.5G era, 5.5G, F5.5G, and Net5.5G will significantly improve network infrastructure, bringing 10 times improvement in network performance. As a result, 10 Gbps downlink, 1 Gbps uplink peak speeds, and millisecond-level latency as well as cost-effective 100 billion IoT connections will all become a reality. This will help the industry meet various service needs and open up a new industry vision.

"Endless Innovation for a Better Tomorrow," Yang said towards the end of his speech. "With this in mind, Huawei will continue to work with industry partners to innovate in the digital age to accelerate 5G growth. By taking a new journey towards 5.5G, we will contribute more to the transformation of industries and the thriving growth of the digital economy."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013246/Yang_Chaobin_Huawei_s_Senior_Vice_President_President_ICT_Products.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huaweis-yang-chaobin-continuous-innovations-leading-all-digital-era-301759569.html

