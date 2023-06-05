Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 09:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:46 Prezzi benzina e gasolio in calo, i listini di oggi

09:22 Sparatoria a Chicago commemorazione funebre, un morto e 7 feriti

09:21 Condannata per morte figli, mutazione genetica la assolve dopo 20 anni

09:17 Terremoto oggi a Napoli, scossa di magnitudo 2.5 sul Vesuvio

09:17 Ucraina, cardinale Zuppi in missione di pace a Kiev

08:58 Decreto Pa, oggi alla Camera il testo: governo verso voto di fiducia

08:21 Afghanistan, quasi 80 studentesse avvelenate e ricoverate

08:12 Usa, Cessna si schianta dopo aver violato spazio aereo su Washington: F-16 in azione

07:46 Ucraina, Russia: "Fermato maxi attacco nel Donetsk". Zuppi a Kiev oggi e domani

07:37 Stock passività per mutui aumentato di 5 miliardi negli ultimi due anni

00:03 Ucraina-Russia, Mosca: "Respinto attacco a Belgorod"

23:52 Juve, Allegri: "Ho 2 anni di contratto, chiedete alla società"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Immediapress/HUBER+SUHNER announces breakthrough innovation in megawatt charging for commercial vehicles

05 giugno 2023 | 09.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti
sponsor

HERISAU, Switzerland, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Group is scheduled to showcase its RADOX® MCS1500 system at EVS36 in Sacramento (California), 11-14 June, and Power2Drive in Munich, 14-16 June.

 

 

As the leading supplier of cooled cable technology for the high power charging (HPC) market with its renowned RADOX® HPC500, HUBER+SUHNER is proud to announce that it has successfully qualified its RADOX MCS1500 system in multiple field tests. The RADOX MCS1500 is designed to deliver continuous charging up to 2,250 kW (1,500 Amps) for heavy-duty electric vehicles. With this unique solution, HUBER+SUHNER is expanding its product range into megawatt charging by utilizing its scalable direct-liquid cooled technology platform, offering best-in-class performance in all conditions. In addition, HUBER+SUHNER is developing a 4,500 kW (3,000 Amps) solution to cover even higher power needs in the future.

"With the development of the RADOX® MCS1500, we are once again one step ahead, establishing our leadership in the emerging megawatt charging market," said Max Goeldi, Vice President Market Management HPC at HUBER+SUHNER. "This innovation will help to fast-charge the EV revolution."

"By introducing the missing link between vehicle and infrastructure, we enable our customers to provide a safe, efficient and ultra-fast charging experience for heavy duty vehicles," added Stefan Buri, Vice President Market Management Industrials at HUBER+SUHNER.

To experience the RADOX HPC and MCS solutions, visit HUBER+SUHNER at the EVS36 CharIN pavilion in Sacramento, California, 11-14 June 2023, or at the Power2Drive Expo in Munich, at booth FM.701/8 in the outdoor pavilion, 14-16 June 2023.

More information on the HUBER+SUHNER RADOX® MCS1500 solution can be found on the website: https://bit.ly/RADOXMCS 

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

Contact

HUBER+SUHNER press office:pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091366/HUBER_SUHNER.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005031/4066445/HUBER_SUHNER_AG_Logo.jpg

 

Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. L'Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN17481 en US ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at EVS36 megawatt charging megawatt Martha Huber
Vedi anche
News to go
Pubblica amministrazione, oggi in Aula l'esame del dl
News to go
Multe, Codacons: "Milano la città che guadagna di più"
News to go
Prezzi, Assoutenti lancia il semaforo dell'inflazione
News to go
Ucraina pronta alla controffensiva
News to go
Di Maio, al Quirinale per la prima uscita da rappresentate speciale Ue
News to go
Bologna, sequestrati in aeroporto 1,5 milioni di euro in contanti in 6 mesi
News to go
Insulti ad arbitro Taylor, Uefa apre procedimento contro Mourinho
News to go
India, almeno 260 morti e più di 900 feriti in scontro tra treni
News to go
Roma, incendio palazzo Colli Aniene: rogo partito dal piano terra
News to go
Turismo, è caro vacanza: per hotel, pensioni e b&b prezzi alle stelle
News to go
Pnrr, Ue avverte l'Italia: "I controlli servono"
News to go
Debito Usa, accordo in Senato evita il default
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza