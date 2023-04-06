Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 11:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:14 Ucraina-Russia, che fine ha fatto il generale Muradov?

11:05 Sopravvissuto: "Su strage Borsellino verità più vicina"

10:53 Ascolti tv, vince 'Ricatto d'amore' su Rai1

10:23 Riscaldamento, quando bisogna spegnerlo nel 2023: le date zona per zona

09:40 Ucraina, attacchi Russia nel Donetsk: morti e feriti

09:37 Carburanti, prezzi benzina e gasolio in aumento oggi in Italia

09:32 Terremoto L'Aquila, Mattarella: "Rinascita città dovere che chiama in causa tutti"

09:30 Ucraina "pronta" a negoziato con Russia su Crimea se controffensiva avrà successo

09:19 Terremoto, Musumeci: "Accelerare sull ricostruzione"

08:46 Berlusconi ricoverato, Forza Italia: "Ha telefonato ai vertici". Per ora nessun bollettino

08:43 Italia divisa tra sole e acquazzoni: il meteo di Pasqua e Pasquetta

08:13 Ucraina, consigliere Cremlino: "Se offensiva Kiev fallirà Russia lancerà attacco finale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HUBER+SUHNER bestowed 2022 Sustainability Award from Airbus

06 aprile 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PFAEFFIKON, Switzerland and HERISAU, Switzerland, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUBER+SUHNER AG, a leading provider of electrical and optical connectivity solutions for aerospace and defense applications, proudly announced that it received the Airbus electrical standard parts Sustainability Award at an event held on 7 March 2023, in Toulouse, France.

The event was hosted by Airbus and included its 35 electrical standard parts suppliers. HUBER+SUHNER have been providing radio frequency (RF) interconnectivity technologies to Airbus for more than a decade, supporting major developments in the existing and future commercial fleet.

"We are extremely honoured to be recognised by Airbus for our contribution to mitigating the environmental impact of industrial manufacturing," said Reto Bolt, Chief Operating Officer for the Industry Segment of HUBER+SUHNER AG. "Corporate sustainability is a cornerstone of our business strategy. It enables us to provide our customers with technologies and solutions that will help them reach their own ambitious goals and ensure resource efficiency for all of us."

The HUBER+SUHNER annual report, including the complete section on corporate responsibility can be found under: https://reports.hubersuhner.com/2022/ar/  

This media release can also be found under https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news

HUBER+SUHNER GroupThe globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005031/HUBER_SUHNER_AG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hubersuhner-bestowed-2022-sustainability-award-from-airbus-301789951.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza parts Sustainability Award SUHNER AG it received defense applications
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo di Pasqua 2023, le previsioni del traffico
News to go
Consumi, Istat: cala potere d'acquisto delle famiglie
News to go
Uefa, Ceferin confermato presidente fino al 2027
News to go
Italia-Spagna, Meloni: "Rafforzare partenariato strategico"
News to go
Droga nascosta nei pneumatici, un arresto al traforo Frejus
News to go
Trump: "Mio unico crimine è stato difendere la nostra nazione"
News to go
Renzi direttore Riformista: "Una sfida affascinante"
News to go
Sindacati, da aprile a maggio al via mobilitazione unitaria
News to go
Bonus 200 euro autonomi senza partita Iva, la scadenza
News to go
Ucraina, Macron e von der Leyen in Cina
News to go
Controlli in mense ospedali, Nas chiudono 7 cucine
News to go
Gerusalemme, blitz polizia Israele in moschea Al Aqsa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza