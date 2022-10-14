Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Ottobre 2022
comunicato stampa

HUBLOT BIG BANG E FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™

14 ottobre 2022 | 17.27
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NYON, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hublot has been the Official Timekeeper of the FIFA World Cup for the 4th consecutive edition and will time all 64 games at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The 129 official referees will be timing the game with the new timepiece on their wrists.

 

 

From the countdown to the FIFA World Cup™ Final, Hublot will be at the heart of the action. Before the tournament starts, the Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be in countdown mode, keeping track of the days until the opening match on November 20. Then, with 15 minutes to go before each match, the watch will deliver team line-ups and player profiles, so the wearer can feast on the details from the comfort of their wrist.

As a game kicks off, the watch will enter "match mode" and activate "timeline", a feature created exclusively for this watch that will help fans capture the most important moments in football.

At any point during a game, the wearer can replay these events by scrolling around the dial using the watch's crown. This legible, ergonomic, interactive functionality is unique to the Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The timepiece is a blend of fine watchmaking techniques and high-end electronics. The exquisitely engineered 44mm case in micro-blasted and polished black ceramic and black titanium echoes Hublot's mechanical watch icon, the Big Bang.

In  place of state-of-the-art watchmaking mechanics is a Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 4100 processor powered with the latest version of Wear OS by Google™ (Wear OS3). A dedicated tailor-made app offers the wearer a seamless experience worthy of one of the world's most exclusive watch brands.

Click here to watch the Hublot Loves Football campaign video starring Hublot Ambassador Kylian Mbappé.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921626/Hublot_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921624/Hublot_2.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920991/Hublot_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hublot-big-bang-e-fifa-world-cup-qatar-2022-301649476.html

