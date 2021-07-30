Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:25
comunicato stampa

Huion Announces Three 23.8inch Pen Displays, Including the Kamvas Pro 24(4K)

30 luglio 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion announces three big screen pen displays today, Kamvas 24, Kamvas 24 Plus, and Kamvas Pro 24(4K). Two from its Kamvas series and one from its Kamvas Pro series. Featured with upgraded performances, these pen displays are designed for creators specialized in animation, gaming, industrial design, etc.

Kamvas Pro 24(4K)

Kamvas Pro 24(4K)

Kamvas Pro 24(4K) with premium design and performance is a flagship product of Huion. 4K UHD resolution, quantum-dot technology, 140% sRGB color gamut, 1200:1 contrast ratio, and HDR technology are making Kamvas Pro 24(4K) an ideal pen display for immersive visual experience. Like most Huion pen displays, Kamvas Pro 24(4K) also adopts the full lamination technology and anti-glare etched glass for minimized parallax and natural pen-on-paper drawing experiences.

Additionally, Kamvas Pro 24(4K) is embedded with two foldable feet with which users can enjoy the creation at an angle of 20 degrees. But for those who want more diversity and flexibility, monitor arm ST410/ST420 or the adjustable stand ST100A may be more suitable, as they can support more angles for users to find the most comfortable postures when drawing.

Kamvas 24 & Kamvas 24 Plus

Kamvas 24 & Kamvas 24 Plus

Kamvas 24 and Kamvas 24 Plus are the sixth products of Kamvas series. Compared to their predecessors, Kamvas 24 and Kamvas 24 Plus not only boast the largest 23.8inch screen but also feature 2.5K QHD resolution. Kamvas 24 Plus even adopts the quantum dot technology which enhances the color gamut to 140% sRGB and the contrast ratio to 1200:1, enabling more vibrant and vivid picture presentation.

Create more with the digital pen

These three pen displays all come with the digital pen PW517. Developed based on Huion PenTech3.0, PW517 enables more natural and stable drawing experience. Huion also introduced the felt pen nib for the first time, which will come with Kamvas Pro 24(4K).   

8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and >220PPS report rate enable instant reproducing of natural and delicate lines. ±60° tilt recognition supports the realization of various drawing techniques such as shading, sketching, and edging. 

With the aim to bring digital ink solution to more people around the world, Huion has always been committed to offering better products to creative professionals as well as beginners.

For more information about Huion products, please visit www.huion.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584081/Kamvas_Pro_24_4K.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584080/Kamvas_24___Kamvas_24_Plus.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584078/LOGO_Logo.jpg

