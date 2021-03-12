Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 09:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:52 Covid, Garattini: "Verso 40mila contagi al giorno"

08:18 Covid Brasile, ancora oltre 2mila morti in 24 ore

08:12 Covid Sicilia, da oggi 5 nuove zone rosse da lunedì scuole chiuse in 24 Comuni

08:02 America's Cup, battaglia tra Luna Rossa e New Zealand: è 2-2

07:34 Covid, Biden: "Tutti americani adulti vaccinati entro 1 maggio"

23:18 Gianni Morandi ricoverato in ospedale

22:21 Pd, Parisi: "Con Letta sostituzione o cambio linea politica? Da qui deriva futuro"

22:10 Superenalotto, centrato 5+1 da oltre 600mila euro

21:57 Covid, Lopalco: "Speriamo con l'estate di lasciarlo alle spalle"

21:55 Crisanti: "Mi farei vaccino AstraZeneca oggi"

20:56 AstraZeneca: "Vaccino covid è efficace e sicuro"

19:53 Covid Liguria, oggi 405 contagi e 5 morti: 11 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Huion Announces Two 4K Pen Displays, Kamvas Pro 16(4K) & Kamvas Pro 16 Plus(4K)

12 marzo 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading graphics input device manufacturers, Huion announces two 4K pen displays today, Kamvas Pro 16(4k) and Kamvas Pro 16 Plus(4K). As the successor products of Kamvas Pro 16, these two pen displays feature a more minimalist design and an improved display resolution of 4K.

Kamvas Pro 16(4K) & Kamvas Pro 16 Plus(4K)

The 4K display

These two products surprise users with their high resolution screens. Kamvas Pro 16(4k) and Kamvas Pro 16 Plus(4K) boast 3840×2160 (16: 9) display resolution, meaning more than 8 million pixels are crammed into the 15.6inch screen, offering users delicate images where every tiny detail can be seen clearly. With the application of a QD LCD, Kamvas Pro 16 Plus(4K) features a wide color gamut of 145% sRGB and an optimized contrast ratio of 1200:1, which means everything the creators draw will come alive with the true-to-life color presentation. While Kamvas Pro 16(4k) with 120% sRGB color gamut and 16.7M display colors enables smooth color gradients and a natural transition between hues.

Exceptional performance and compact body

Apart from the screen, the exceptional performance and the minimalist design also make these two pen displays ideal tools for creative professionals. 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity enable the pen displays to capture every subtle change of the pressure and hence to realize lines with different saturation and widths. Digital pen PW517 that was developed based on the latest Huion PenTech3.0 ensures users stable and better drawing experience. Equipped with no press keys on the panel, these two pen displays are compact but with sufficient working area, which meet the expectation of users who pursue minimalism. Besides, the unibody design makes the products look more stylish and the al-alloyed shell helps to resist scratches.

Achieve more with the mini keydial KD100

To further facilitate the creation of users, Huion also introduces a mini keydial today, namely Huion KD100. With 18 programmable press keys and a programmable dial controller, this keydial allow users to program their most frequently used shortcuts to one press key or the dial controller for a quick access, which helps to create a more efficient work flow.

For more information about these 4K pen displays and the mini keydial, please visit www.huion.com

Kamvas Pro 16(4K) & Kamvas Pro 16 Plus(4K)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454476/20210311152759.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454477/20210311152804.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
displays feature Pen displays today display Kamvas Pro 16
Vedi anche
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza