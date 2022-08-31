Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Agosto 2022
comunicato stampa

Huion Released the 1st Generation of Huion Note

31 agosto 2022 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion, dedicated to designing and manufacturing pen tablets, pen displays and relevant accessories, launched the 1st generation of Huion Note on August 31, 2022 (Shenzhen, China).

Compared to the Huion regular pen tablets and pen displays, Huion Note is portable. The ideal dimension and premium PU leather cover make its overall shape delicate, and the simple but high-end design makes it an elegant feel.

This digital notebook can be widely used by business people, office workers, and campus students to improve working efficiency without changing the traditional method of taking notes.

It's compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS, meaning the users can dive into the unit on the go.

What Makes It Outstanding?

- Time-synced notes- Add recordings- Notes & audio playback simultaneously- Support merging & splitting notes

Huion Note is feature-rich and properly applies to office people and students. For instance, it supports synchronizing users' notes on Huion Note to their phone/tablet in real-time.

What's more, Huion Note allows you to record the sounds simultaneously while taking notes, and it resembles what you thought at the moment when you made a note. That's why we say it's perfect for people who need meeting minutes and taking notes.

Final Words

With a 1300mAh battery, Huion Note has a long battery life of 18 hours. It's convenient for the users to sketch and take notes anytime, anywhere.

Huion Note marks an essential innovation: the appearance and its technology. You can expect its promising performance, and we believe Huion will never let you down.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882180/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882181/2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584078/LOGO_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza generation of Huion Note Released the New York Cina
in Evidenza