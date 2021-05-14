Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:33
Human Horizons Unveils 4 New HiPhi X Models at 2021 Shanghai Auto Show

14 maggio 2021 | 05.18
LETTURA: 4 minuti

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving research company, Human Horizons, recently revealed the four new models of the HiPhi X Super SUV. Originally announced on March 30, the four and six-seater Flagship, six-seater Performance, and six-seater Luxury models which are priced between RMB 570,000-800,000 were officially unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show over April 21-28. Loaded with features, the HiPhi X combines the latest in technological innovation with the comforts of a luxury vehicle to create a new segment of cars, TECHLUXE®.

Demonstrating the company’s vision of ‘design defined by scenarios, vehicle defined by software, and value defined by co-creation,’ the HiPhi X exhibition (Hall 4.1, 4A06) at the 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai gave users a unique and immersive interactive experience.

Demonstrating the company's vision of 'design defined by scenarios, vehicle defined by software, and value defined by co-creation', the HiPhi X exhibition (Hall 4.1, 4A06) at the 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai gave users a unique and immersive interactive experience. Utilizing its class leading H-SOA electrical architecture and the newly designed theatre-style booth, the HiPhi X performed a specially choreographed Shanghai dance for onlookers. The spectacle was accompanied by sounds and special effects and was broadcast on LED screens throughout the venue. Additionally, users were able to scan QR codes to check in at the booth, take photos and share their experience online.

Upon unveiling the new models, Human Horizons founder and CEO, Ding Lei said, "The HiPhi X is built to be a personal companion for our users. We believe that everyone is unique, and are therefore committed to offering more choices by tailoring the vehicles to users' needs."

Human Horizons officially announced the four new HiPhi X models would be priced at RMB 570,000 for the Performance six-seater model, RMB 620,000 for the Luxury six-seater, RMB 680,000 for the Flagship six-seater, and RMB 800,000 for the Flagship four-seater. Each model is accompanied with a class leading worry-free warranty package.

Human Horizons officially announced the four new HiPhi X models would be priced at RMB 570,000 for the Performance six-seater model, RMB 620,000 for the Luxury six-seater, RMB 680,000 for the Flagship six-seater, and RMB 800,000 for the Flagship four-seater. Each model is accompanied with a class leading worry-free warranty package.

Human Horizons has been rapidly opening its own HiPhi Hubs or experience centers around the country and customer test drives started on April 20. Currently, HiPhi Hubs have been opened in major cities with a total of 85 to be completed by the end of May and up to 120 by the end of 2021. Additionally, a network of charging stations around the country has been growing through in-depth cooperation with charging partners such as State Grid, China Southern Power Grid, and TELD. Together this will provide 150,000 public charging stations across more than 300 cities and major highway networks. HiPhi X users will also receive a smart interactive Human Horizons home charging station that responds to voice commands and be customized to suit users' preferences.

Production of the HiPhi X is running on schedule with the brand new 'HiPhi Plaza' smart factory already operational and producing vehicles ready to deliver to users. Deliveries will commence on schedule to its initial users on May 8th. Designed and built on the four pillars of 'smart, digital, connected, sustainable', the HiPhi Plaza sets a new benchmark for smart manufacturing in the digital era. With full 5G coverage, integration of world-class KUKA C4 robots, and the latest generation of Dürr painting robots, manufacturing is seamlessly synchronized online and offline. In the future, the smart factory will also be a HiPhi experience center where users can experience post-modern and eco-friendly industrial manufacturing, test drive the latest HiPhi X vehicles, and even make a purchase of their desired model.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Human Horizons' beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Human Horizons' strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Human Horizons' limited operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles; Human Horizons' ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; Human Horizons' ability to grow manufacturing in its joint venture plant; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Human Horizons' ability to build the Human Horizons and HiPhi brands; Human Horizons' ability to compete successfully; Human Horizons' ability to secure sufficient reservations of orders; changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Human Horizons does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

HiPhi Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509692/Photo_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509691/Photo_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213394/HiPhi_Logo.jpg  

