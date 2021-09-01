Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:35
comunicato stampa

Humane Raises $100m in Series B

01 settembre 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Tiger Global Management and other key investors back Humane to build the future of computing

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humane, Inc. today announced that it has raised $100 million in its Series B round. The round was led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from SoftBank Group, BOND, Forerunner Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures LLC, and others. This round will enable Humane to scale its operations and continue executing and expanding on its mission to deliver the next shift between humans and computing.

"Humane is a place where people can truly innovate through a genuine collaboration of design and engineering," said Humane co-founders Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno. "We are an experience company that creates products for the benefit of people, crafting technology that puts people first — a more personal technology that goes beyond what we know today. We're all waiting for something new, something that goes beyond the information age that we have all been living with. At Humane, we're building the devices and the platform for what we call the intelligence age. We are committed to building a different type of company, founded on our values of trust, truth and joy. With the support of our partners, we will continue to scale the team with individuals who not only share our passion for revolutionizing the way we interact with computing, but also for how we build."

"The caliber of individuals working at Humane is incredibly impressive," said Chase Coleman, Partner, Tiger Global. "These are people who have built and shipped transformative products to billions of people around the world. What they are building is groundbreaking with the potential to become a standard for computing going forward."

Other investors who participated in this round include Sam Altman, Lachy Groom, Kindred Ventures, Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures, Valia Ventures, NEXT VENTŪRES, Plexo Capital and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

About HumaneHumane is an experience company that creates personal technology for the intelligence age. Humane is the next shift between humans and computing, the best human experience ever.

To learn more about Humane please visit https://hu.ma.ne/ and follow us on Twitter @Humane.

HUMANE and the hu.ma.ne logo are registered trademarks of Humane Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281254/Humane_Logo.jpg

ICT Economia_E_Finanza
