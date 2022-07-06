Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:42
comunicato stampa

Humatics and Hitachi Rail Successfully Complete Advanced Train Odometry Solution Pilot to Create an Enhanced Digital Railway

06 luglio 2022 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WALTHAM, Mass., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humatics in partnership with Hitachi Rail are pleased to announce the successful completion of a year-long pilot project evaluating the technical and economic benefits of the Humatics Rail Navigation System (HRNS).

The HRNS is the industry leading navigation system based on sensor fusion algorithms that leverage the optimal sensors to solve challenging navigation problems for automated rail vehicles. Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and sensors such as Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) and GNSS are fused together to provide precise position, direction, speed, and acceleration data to train control systems including CBTC, PTC, and ERTMS.

Humatics deployed the HRNS on 1.5km of Hitachi Rail's test track in Naples, Italy and on one test vehicle, integrated with a Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) simulator, and completed a series of tests to determine positioning and speed performance compared to ground truth sensors and Hitachi Rail's CBTC odometry requirements.

Hitachi Rail concluded that the HRNS met all CBTC odometry requirements.

"This is an incredible milestone for Humatics and Hitachi as we both look to provide innovative solutions for the signaling industry," stated Shawn Henry, Chief Executive Officer of Humatics. "Both teams overcame incredible challenges that forced us to find ways to get things done while being apart to achieve these impressive results. Humatics looks forward to continuing our excellent partnership with Hitachi and offering innovative signaling solutions for our mutual customers."

Leonardo Impagliazzo, Chief Director, Digital & Innovation, Hitachi Rail, stated, "The Humatics Rail Navigation System is a viable option for future integration with Hitachi Rail's CBTC signaling systems, and part of our wider Digital Railway strategy. We also see its potential application with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based signaling systems such as Positive Train Control (PTC) and European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and for light rail, monorail, and people mover applications. In addition to technology, the execution, delivery, and collaboration with our team sets Humatics apart as an innovative leader in the industry and we look forward to continuing to collaborate."

Humatics and Hitachi Rail are moving forward to bring the joint solution to market and to prove its capabilities for other applications.

For further information please see: https://humatics.com/mobility_solutions/ or contact transit@humatics.comFor information about Hitachi Rail, visit www.hitachirail.com or contact ed.brown@hitachirail.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854072/Humatics_Corporation_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza