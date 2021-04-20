Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 22:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:51 Superenalotto, nessun 6 né 5+1: jackpot vola a 141,3 milioni

21:47 George Floyd, processo: giuria ha raggiunto verdetto

21:43 Riaperture, Galli: "Rischio calcolato affermazione pericolosa"

20:59 Berlusconi ricoverato da 15 giorni, Tajani porta i saluti a Forza Italia

20:53 Superlega perde pezzi: Chelsea, City e Atletico Madrid verso addio

20:41 Superlega, Briatore: "E' attacco frontale alla Uefa"

20:20 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson raccomandato per over 60

20:10 Covid, stato emergenza Italia fino al 31 luglio: Cts favorevole

20:08 Spostamenti tra Regioni, come funziona il Pass verde: bozza decreto

20:05 Grillo, legale indagato: "Sono innocenti, Bongiorno porti pure il video"

20:00 Coprifuoco, Speranza a Regioni: "Resta alle 22"

19:49 Latina, Italia Celere: "4 poliziotti in ospedale dopo pestaggio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Humboldt Seed Company Partners With Nymera to Offer World's First Feminized, Organic-Certified Cannabis Seeds to Canadian and Global Markets

20 aprile 2021 | 19.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humboldt Seed Company, the largest legal cannabis seed seller in California, is proud to announce its partnership with British Columbia-based Nymera to offer the first feminized, organic-certified seeds in the world to Canadian and global markets. For the first time, Canadian LPs will have ready and consistent access to these time-tested heritage genetics and new varietals.

Humboldt Seed Company

These organic Pro-Cert certified seeds are grown by Nymera – a licensed producer specializing in fresh frozen, terpene-rich, extraction-ready whole flower – on its 86 acres of pristine, organic farmland in Westwold, British Columbia, where Humboldt Seed Company's cannabis breeding specialists guided the effort from day one.

Pro-Cert is accredited by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to provide third-party certification to the Canadian Organic Regime (COR) and its equivalency arrangements. This protection, along with the expertise gained by Humboldt Seed Company founder and CEO Nathaniel Pennington after decades of phenotype hunting and genetics development in Humboldt County and elsewhere, is now available by way of several notable varietals, including Apple Blossom Auto, Magic Melon Auto, All Gas OG, Royal Highness, Vanilla Frosting, Trainwreck, and cult favorite Blueberry Muffin, to name a few.

"We are excited to share a piece of Humboldt's cannabis breeding heritage with the world," noted Ben Lind, Humboldt Seed Company's Chief Science Officer. Lind has spent his career immersed in the culture of growing and breeding cannabis in Northern California, where his passion for saving artisanal varietals includes using ancient genetics as a foundation for creating the strains of the future.

Nymera co-founder and CEO Rick Gill, whose work in the cannabis industry since 2016 has included hands-on cultivation experience, commented, "We are enormously proud to have partnered with Humboldt Seed Company to help bring their amazing genetics to Canadian and international cannabis cultivators. We recognize and appreciate the high level of care and professionalism that Humboldt Seed Company brings to the production of seeds. Their unique talents, which make the brand so phenomenal in the first place, are ones we are determined to emulate."

Alberta-based ANC will handle the relationship with the provincial boards and distribution throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. "When I started growing, Humboldt Seed Company was the first seed I ever bought," said Tairance Rutter, ANC Vice President of Business Development. "Having the opportunity to bring their heritage genetics into the legal market has been a highlight of my career."

About Humboldt Seed Company

Humboldt Seed Company is a Northern California legacy brand providing top-quality genetics to both large-scale cultivators and home growers, with satellite operations in legalized states across the U.S. After 20 years of pioneering research and breeding efforts, they are now bringing their highly sought-after stable seed lines and specialty strains to legal markets worldwide.

For more information, visit https://humboldtseedcompany.com/.

About Nymera

Nymera specializes in producing the highest-quality fresh frozen, terpene-rich, extraction-ready whole flower. Their team of master cultivators are proud to offer organic Pro-Cert certified, specialized, high-terpene expression varietals grown at their Westwold, British Columbia, farm to the Canadian market.

For more information, visit https://nymera.com/.

Media Contact: Jaana Prall, pralljaana@gmail.com

Nathaniel Pennington, founder & CEO of Humboldt Seed Company evaluates Humboldt cannabis varieties in California's cannabis epicenter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489891/Humboldt_Seed_Company_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489975/Nathaniel_Pennington.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46059 en US Altro Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Altro Economia_E_Finanza HUMBOLDT COUNTY largest legal cannabis Canadian LPs cannabis
Vedi anche
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza