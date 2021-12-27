Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 27 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:38
comunicato stampa

Huobi Primelist to List DIO Tokens, Funding Development of Fracture Labs' Flagship Survival Game

27 dicembre 2021 | 03.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its eighth Primelist event, offering its users a chance to win a coveted allocation of DIO tokens upon their listing on December 28th, 2021. DIO is a token under game developer Fracture Labs, which will be launching Decimated, its flagship, blockchain-based multiplayer survival game, in 2022. Huobi Global users can qualify for an allocation by holding Huobi Tokens, or wait until listing day to register and queue for numbered tickets.

DIO's listing on Huobi Global will fund development of Decimated and an NFT marketplace; a portion of the proceeds will go towards play-to-earn gameplay, airdrops, and in-game rewards. Estonia-based Fracture Labs began development of Decimated in 2018 and launched a private token sale in October 2021. In November 2021, the company raised a $3.5 million round from a number of backers, including Alameda Research, Huobi Ventures, and Cryptology AG.

Built on the Unreal gaming engine, Decimated features an expansive open world in which players can team up with others to scavenge for loot, collect resources for trading, fight creatures, capture territory, and more. In-game items, vehicles, and structures are minted on the blockchain, and continue to exist until they're scrapped or destroyed. Players can complete tasks and missions to earn DIO tokens, which underpin the game's economy and can be used to trade in-game items.

Since the beginning of November, Huobi Global has been launching Primelist events to support emerging projects and provide coveted access to new token listings for its users.

For more details on how to participate, click here.

Risk Reminder: Trading digital assets and digital asset derivatives comes with high risks due to significant price fluctuations. Please fully understand all of the risks and make prudent decisions before trading. Please read our detailed risk reminders at https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/360000188081

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital ecosystem through investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

