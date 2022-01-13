Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 06:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

06:54 David Sassoli, oggi camera ardente: venerdì funerali di Stato

00:04 Covid Italia, più di 1 milione di contagi in 7 giorni: bollettino fa discutere

23:45 Inter vince Supercoppa, Juve battuta 2-1 ai supplementari

23:30 Variante Omicron, Palù: "Ormai c'è isteria"

22:33 Obbligo vaccinale over 50, Crisanti: "Ipocrisia, non serve a niente"

22:18 Obbligo vaccinale, Oms: "Lo consideriamo ultima spiaggia"

21:51 Renzi: "Draghi? Al Colle o a Chigi, ma non possiamo farne a meno"

21:48 Roma, ritrovata la carrozzina rubata all’attore Rodolfo Laganà

21:39 Di Battista bacchetta Conte: "Con certa gente ci governate, vi avevo avvertiti"

19:57 Covid Italia, Cartabellotta: "Propaganda no vax fuori luogo"

19:45 "Vigliacchi", Trump contro politici che rifiutano di dire se hanno fatto il booster

19:31 Covid, risarcimento per medici senza protezione: sentenza Spagna

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huobi Primelist to List GARI, Supporting Gari Network's Efforts to Incentivize Social Video Content Creation

13 gennaio 2022 | 04.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its eleventh Primelist event, offering its users exclusive access to SocialFi project Gari Network and its token GARI upon its official listing. Gari Network incentivizes users to create content for its social media platform. Primelist participants can line up for numbered tickets or hold Huobi Tokens for three days to potentially win an allocation of the GARI token offering.

Gari Network will use the listing to fund further growth and ensure that it has ample capital to incentivize content creators. The company is built upon the concept of SocialFi - a fusion of social media, web3.0 and finance that incentivizes users with rewards by tokenizing their social influence. The issue with traditional social media platforms is that they tend to dominate content creation, making it difficult for emerging content creators to grow and thrive.

To address this issue, Gari Network launched a short-form video application, Chingari, enabling users to create and share videos, rewarding them with GARI tokens. Chingari is now India's fastest growing video app, with more than 85 million users. It keeps video viewers engaged with transparent tipping features, and its decentralized governance structure enables users to have a voice in how the platform is run.

The eleventh Primelist event reflects Huobi's efforts to support projects that can disrupt industries. Starting 19:30 (HKT time) on Jan 18, 2022, users will be eligible for an allocation of the GARI offering at the opening price, if they queue for numbered tickets or hold Huobi Tokens for three days. Other users not participating in Primelist can also purchase GARI tokens on Huobi Global after the listing. For more details, click here.

Risk Reminder: Trading digital assets and digital asset derivatives comes with high risks due to significant price fluctuations. Please fully understand all of the risks and make prudent decisions before trading. Please read our detailed risk reminders at https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/360000188081.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
its token GARI Gari Network token GARI token offering
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 12 gennaio
News to go
Covid, Johnson: "Mi scuso per il party in lockdown"
News to go
Riscaldamento globale, 2021 l'anno più caldo
News to go
False mail Inps, attenzione alla truffa
News to go
Taxi, sindacati chiedono misure di sostegno urgenti
Rinuncia alle cure per metà famiglie italiane nel 2021
Quirinale, Costa: "Ondata covid non interferirà con voto"
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Variante Omicron, Fauci: "Alla fine troverà tutti"
Quirinale, Costa: "Serve ampia condivisione"
News to go
Covid Milano, da 14 gennaio riapre l'ospedale in Fiera
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: in 2021 quasi 200mila arrivi in Ue
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza