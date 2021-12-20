Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:19 Alex Zanardi è tornato a casa, l'annuncio della moglie

11:06 Mattarella: "Ultima occasione in cui mi rivolgo ad ambasciatori"

11:01 Covid Italia, Zaia: "Puntare sul tampone fai da te"

10:53 Covid oggi Israele, oltre 1.000 contagi: record da ottobre

10:32 Covid oggi Toscana, 955 contagi: bollettino 20 dicembre

10:08 Variante Omicron, Andreoni: "Buca vaccino AstraZeneca, picco contagi tra 2 settimane"

09:38 Covid Campania, contagi aumentati 7 volte in 15 giorni

09:30 Variante Omicron Italia, Pregliasco: "Decisioni spiacevoli per Capodanno"

09:01 Variante Omicron, 104 ricoveri e 12 morti: il bollettino Gb

08:39 Pioggia, vento e neve: arriva la burrasca di Natale, ecco dove

07:41 Elezioni in Cile, vince Boric

07:26 Variante Omicron, zona gialla e ipotesi misure: situazione in Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huobi Primelist to List GMPD, Fueling GamesPad's Plans to Build the Ultimate Gaming, NFT, and Metaverse Ecosystem

20 dicembre 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its seventh Primelist event, offering its users a chance to win a coveted allocation of GMPD tokens upon their listing on December 21st, 2021. GMPD is a token under GamesPad, a company that is building a gaming, NFT and Metaverse ecosystem through its launchpad for emerging games. Huobi Global users can qualify for an allocation by holding Huobi Tokens, or wait until listing day to queue for numbered tickets.

The seventh Primelist event signifies Huobi Global's confidence in GamesPad's long-term vision and growth plans. GamesPad will use the listing to fund growth for its launchpad, bringing together an NFT aggregator and marketplace, game incubator, cross-chain yield aggregator, staking and farming pools, and an in-house game development studio.

The platform will incubate blockchain games, offering advice on fundraising, development, marketing, and execution, as well as facilitating business development introductions and potential partnerships. GamesPad will give retail investors the chance to invest in these games on terms that are on par with those of venture capital firms. GamesPad has received investments from the likes of Polygon, Kenetic Capital, and Sanctor Capital.

Since the beginning of November, Huobi Global has been launching Primelist events to support emerging projects that are making an impact on the global blockchain community. At the same time, the company is providing coveted access to new token listings for its users.

For more details on how to participate in this event, click here.

Risk Reminder: Trading digital assets and digital asset derivatives comes with high risks due to significant price fluctuations. Please fully understand all of the risks and make prudent decisions before trading. Please read our detailed risk reminders at https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/360000188081.

About Huobi GroupHuobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital ecosystem through investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
listato listing Ultimate Gaming Fueling GamesPad's
Vedi anche
Milano, incendio in un parcheggio: 20 mezzi in fiamme - Video
Artico come Mediterraneo, temperatura record di 38 gradi
News to go
Covid Italia, il 23 dicembre cabina di regia con Draghi
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
No green pass, corteo a Milano - Video
News to go
Filippine, 142 vittime per tifone Rai
News to go
Natale, 22 e 23 giornate da 'bollino rosso' per acquisto regali
News to go
Covid Campania, nuova ordinanza De Luca
News to go
Multe, 2 milioni e mezzo solo per eccesso velocità
News to go
No Green Pass a Torino di nuovo in piazza
News to go
Variante Omicron, Oms: "Si diffonde più della Delta"
News to go
Manovra, Sbarra: "Serve coesione non conflitto sterile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza