08 Dicembre 2021
04:58
comunicato stampa

Huobi Primelist to List UNB, Backing Unbound Finance's Aims to Improve Liquidity for Decentralized Exchanges

08 dicembre 2021 | 04.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its sixth Primelist event, offering its users privileged access to the DeFi project Unbound Finance and its token UNB. A decentralized, cross-chain liquidity protocol, Unbound Finance is building the next "money lego" by unlocking liquidity from the Automated Market Makers (AMMs) that power decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Unbound Finance is the First-Ever-Debt-Free Liquidity Provision System that unlocks liquidity trapped in decentralized exchanges across different blockchains. Decentralized exchanges are powered by AMMs, or autonomous trading mechanisms that incentivize users to become liquidity providers in exchange for a share of transaction fees and free tokens. AMMs tend to be siloed from each other and have little to no interoperability, making it difficult for traders to deploy funds across multiple protocols and blockchains. To solve this problem, Unbound Finance builds a derivative layer on top of AMMs and collateralizes liquidity pool tokens (LPTs) with zero interest.

The sixth Huobi Primelist encourages users to hold HT tokens for a certain period to become eligible for access to UNB tokens, supporting Huobi's ecosystem. Huobi is committed to building an ecosystem where projects with aligned visions can develop together and support each other.

Huobi Primelist's token listings have proven to be popular with investors since beginning on November 1. According to data from Coinmarketcap, as of 11:00 (HKT time) on December 7, the daily trading volumes of Primelist tokens NGL (Gold Fever) and BICO (Biconomy) on Huobi ranked first among all other major exchanges.

Starting 17:00 (HKT time) on Dec 14, 2021,  users will be able to purchase UNB assets on Huobi Primelist. For more details about the 5th Primelist event, click here.

Risk Reminder: Trading digital assets and digital asset derivatives comes with high risks due to significant price fluctuations. Please fully understand all of the risks and make prudent decisions before trading. Please read our detailed risk reminders at https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/360000188081.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research, and more.

