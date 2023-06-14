Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:11 Berlusconi, Sgarbi: "Festa di popolo suo funerale lo incorona Presidente della Repubblica"

17:52 Berlusconi, dopo il funerale l'assalto alle corone di fiori - Video

17:39 Maturità 2023, al via il 'tototema' tra D'Annunzio, Re Carlo e intelligenza artificiale

17:39 Berlusconi, liti in piazza Duomo: c'è anche chi dice no al lutto - Video

17:39 Terremoto oggi Napoli, sciame sismico nei Campi Flegrei

17:38 Bosnia, 13enne spara a scuola: grave insegnante

17:21 Dal Politecnico di Milano il primo "Atlante dei morti e feriti in bici" per evitarli in futuro

17:13 Berlusconi, Meloni: "Grazie Silvio, non ti dimenticheremo" - Video

17:00 Napoli, ad Acerra bimba di 5 anni precipita dal balcone e muore

16:58 Spazio, a luglio lancio Euclid di Esa: anche l'Italia a caccia dell'Universo Oscuro

16:50 Esg, Realacci: "Aziende che investono in sostenibilità producono e guadagnano di più"

16:37 Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Controffensiva avanza, aiuti Nato fanno differenza"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HYXiPower Steals the Spotlight at Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich

14 giugno 2023 | 16.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Quality, Innovation, Efficiency, Win-Win

MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Hyxi Technology Co., Ltd. ("HYXiPOWER"), a high-tech renewable energy company specializing in smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions, energy storage systems (ESS) and charging stations, is demonstrating its expertise and capabilities at Intersolar Europe 2023, being held in Munich from June 14-16, 2023. Themed "The Green Future Is Now", the Company is showcasing its environmental efforts by utilizing an exhibition vehicle with 100% recycled and environmentally-friendly materials to present its innovative PV solutions for residential, commercial, and utility scale.

In support of its commitment to sustainability, HYXiPOWER's eco-friendly exhibition vehicle can be recycled at the end of its life cycle, emphasizing the company's dedication towards a carbon-zero future.

Empowering Europe's renewable energy roadmap with innovative solutions

In 2022, the European Union rolled out the REPowerEU plan, which aims to raise the overall EU renewable energy target from 40% to 45% and achieve a cumulative installed PV capacity of 600GW by 2030. During the exhibition, HYXiPOWER is presenting a full range of solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale scenarios, including for micro, hybrid and string inverters, energy storage systems, portable power stations and AI-Powered energy management platforms.

The diverse range of products stands as a testament to the company's long-term proactive engagement in Europe's zero-carbon initiative and its unwavering dedication to advancing solar power as the predominant energy source.

Pursuing excellence with superior products

Germany, a global leader in PV developments, has the highest standard when it comes to product certification. Recently, their micro inverters have just obtained approval for the VDE4105 Certificate by German Standard, along with some of the other core products in the certification process. HYXiPOWER has earned the trust and confidence of its partners and allies through its superior product quality and extensive range.

About HYXiPower

At HYXiPower, we are guided by our core values of Quality, Innovation, Efficiency, and Win-Win. Quality is at the forefront of our operations, as we strive to exceed expectations and deliver products and services that stand the test of time.

Innovation drives our progress, as we continuously push boundaries and develop cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers. Efficiency is deeply rooted in our approach, as we optimize processes and maximize resource utilization to deliver exceptional results.

We believe in fostering a win-win mentality, emphasizing collaborative partnerships and mutually beneficial relationships with our clients, suppliers, and stakeholders. These core values form the foundation of our company culture, guiding our decisions and actions as we navigate the dynamic landscape of the renewable energy industry.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101885/Image1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101886/Image2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101887/Image3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyxipower-steals-the-spotlight-at-intersolar-europe-2023-in-munich-301850895.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Spotlight at Intersolar Europe at Intersolar Europa
Vedi anche
Funerali Berlusconi, i tifosi del Milan: "Presidente indimenticabile" - Video
Funerali Berlusconi, "c'è solo un presidente": il coro in piazza Duomo - Video
Funerali Berlusconi, contestatrice in piazza Duomo: "Festeggio sua morte" - Video
Funerali Berlusconi a Milano, piazza Duomo gremita - Video
Berlusconi, Parietti: "Mancherà anche a chi non lo ammette" - Video
Berlusconi, Iva Zanicchi: "Grande uomo, gli devo tutto" - Video
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, proseguono le ricerche
Berlusconi, "io non sono in lutto": scintille in piazza Duomo - Video
News to go
Miami, Trump incriminato si dichiara "non colpevole"
News to go
Maltempo, dal 15 giugno domande ammortizzatori per dipendenti e autonomi
News to go
Funerali Berlusconi, misure antiterrorismo in Piazza Duomo
news to go
Ucraina, Putin minaccia di ritirarsi dall'accordo sul grano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza