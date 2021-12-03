Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 04 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:53 Variante Omicron, Bassetti: "Ha un 'pezzetto' del virus del raffreddore"

11:32 Covid Germania, ultimo video messaggio Merkel: "Attenti a virus infido"

10:48 Il Papa è in Grecia, seconda tappa del viaggio

10:38 Natale 2021, sui regali pesano caro-bollette e inflazione

10:07 Covid oggi Germania, 64.500 contagi e 378 morti

09:39 Coldiretti: "Per Natale 3 milioni di famiglie sceglieranno l'albero vero"

09:15 Covid Lombardia, Moratti: "Aumentiamo vaccini e tamponi ai no vax"

09:04 Pioggia, freddo e neve a quote basse domenica 5 dicembre: ecco dove

08:47 Covid Brasile, Bolsonaro indagato per fake news dopo parole su vaccini e Aids

08:27 Green pass Italia, regole alberghi e matrimoni

07:53 Ucraina, W. Post: Russia pianifica offensiva con 175.000 truppe

07:16 Super green pass: regole da 6 dicembre zona bianca, gialla, arancione e rossa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

"I welcome very much the idea of Aspire Fellows Meet Other Sports," said Arsene Wenger at Aspire Academy Global Summit

03 dicembre 2021 | 20.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Prof Di Salvo:  7th Edition of Aspire Academy Global Summit is a bridge between Football and other Sports

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking at the virtual 7th Aspire Academy Global Summit 2021 on Thursday under the theme: 'Aspire Fellows Meet Other Sports', former Arsenal FC manager and current Chief of Global Development at FIFA, Arsene Wenger said that the role of a coach or manager is very crucial not just in football but in other sports as well.

"First of all I welcome very much the idea of Aspire Fellows Meet Other Sports, for I think that there are many points that are transferable from one sport to the other, and what we all have in common in our jobs is that we influence people's life in a positive way," said the Frenchman

"The manager is an observer who can detect the strong points in a newcomer who may not be aware of his or her qualities. Here, the observation quality is very important for a coach," the Frenchman added.

"It's important for a manager to know the psychological mind of a young player. A good mixture of intelligence and motivation is important to shape their careers," concluded Professor Wenger.

The summit was opened with a speech by Valter Di Salvo, Director of Football Performance & Science at Aspire Academy.

"In terms of knowledge sharing, it's an innovative summit. We wanted to cross-over to other sports and understand their approach to training so that we can learn from them," said Di Salvo, who is also the Executive Director of Aspire in the World Fellows Program and Aspire Academy Global Summit.

The goal of the summit was to delve into the training and coaching methodology in basketball, volleyball and athletics.

"I joined coaching with a different mindset as if I was starting from the scratch," said US women's volleyball team coachKarch Kiraly, who guided USA to their first-ever gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July-August this year.

Retired American decathlete and two-time Olympic champion, Ashton Eaton, former British Athletics head of endurance Barry Fudge, basketball expert Lorena Torres and former Argentine basketball star Luis Scola were the other speakers, who added a lot of insights from their respective rich careers  during the 3 discussion panels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702350/Aspire_Academy_Tim_Cahill.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702351/Aspire_Academy_Di_Salvo.jpg

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN96393 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Economia_E_Finanza between Football Global Summit is prof Global Summit
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo, 10 milioni di italiani in viaggio per ponte Immacolata
Meloni: "Elezione nuovo Capo dello Stato avvicina il voto"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 3 dicembre
News to go
Caro bollette, salta il contributo di solidarietà
News to go
Migranti, Papa:"Pregiudizi devono far paura, non differenze"
Manovra, Bonomi: "Spartizione tra partiti, crescita non c'entra"
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, Cdm approva disegno di legge
News to go
Green pass Italia, circolare Viminale: "Controlli decisivi"
News to go
Enna, allevatore ucciso nel 2020: 4 arresti
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi
News to go
Manovra, sindacati insoddisfatti dopo incontro con governo
News to go
Covid, scoperti dai Nas 281 medici e sanitari non vaccinati al lavoro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza