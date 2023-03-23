Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:40
comunicato stampa

i2i Systems Successfully Meets Strict SLAs of Major Telecom Customer with Volt Active Data

23 marzo 2023 | 13.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leading International IT Company Replaces Oracle with Volt to Meet Requirements Around Scalability, Availability, and Geo-Redundancy

BEDFORD, Mass., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data, the only no-compromise data platform built to support applications that require speed, scale, and consistency — all at once — today announced that i2i Systems can now successfully support a global telco customer headquartered in Turkey after running into challenges with Oracle Times Ten.

"When we saw the demanding SLAs from our customer, a leading global telecom operator, we knew it was going to be too expensive and time-consuming to deliver this with Oracle," said Mennan Tekbir, Principal Solutions Architect at i2i Systems. "Volt has allowed us to not only retain this valuable customer but support them at a low TCO and without having to compromise on the important SLA's the business demanded."

With Volt, i2i Systems has been able to deliver an online charging system that is highly available, highly scalable, geo-redundant, and capable of processing 100,000 transactions concurrently in 30 milliseconds or less.

"If one server crashes, the other servers can still handle the request," Tekbir said. "There is no service loss."

Volt's high availability and triple-active geo-redundancy add to the platform's value, ensuring the telecom provider's service stays up and consistently good.

"We're thrilled with the success i2i Systems has been able to achieve with our leading no-compromise data platform and look forward to bringing this success to new i2i and Volt customers," said Volt CEO David Flower.

About Volt Active Data 

The Volt Active Data Platform makes it possible to have scale without compromising on speed, accuracy, or consistency. Based on a simplified stack that can perform sub 10-millisecond decisioning, Volt's no-compromises foundation enables enterprises to maximize the ROI of their 5G, IoT, AI/ML, and other investments.

About i2i Systems

A 100% local R&D and software company, i2i Systems offers all Business and Operational Support (BSS) software that operators need in the field of telecom. It has also made significant investments in the field of 5G and has reached an advanced level in product and system development in 5G Core Network and 5G RAN. i2i Systems successfully puts its systems into service in many different operators in Europe, America, Asia and Africa.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805076/Volt_Active_Data_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/i2i-systems-successfully-meets-strict-slas-of-major-telecom-customer-with-volt-active-data-301777317.html

