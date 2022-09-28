Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 23:24
comunicato stampa

IBIS STYLES ENTERS THE METAVERSE WITH 2022 'OPEN TO CREATORS' VIRTUAL ART GALLERY & CONTEST - FEATURING DIGITAL CREATORS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

28 settembre 2022 | 13.03
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Hotels in Bangkok and Sevilla exhibit original art IRL; while @ibisstyles followers on Instagram can win an NFT

PARIS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ibis Styles is bringing new artistic pop to the metaverse with its 2022 #OpenToCreators global campaign, in partnership with world-renowned digital creator and contest ambassadors @tikkywow and @naranjalidad. As of today, the NFTs of all artists associated with the ibis Styles 2022 Open to Creators campaign will be shared in an ibis Styles virtual art gallery in the metaverse, accessible through spatial.io. The virtual gallery follows recent IRL events at ibis Bangkok Silom and ibis Styles Sevilla, where original works and NFTs were created. Followers of @ibisstyles on Instagram can now enter for a chance to win an NFT created by the artist Naranjalidad, which will be transferred through Opensea. The winner will also receive gold member status for ALL Loyalty Program (contest's terms & conditions here).

"ibis Styles loves to welcome the unapologetic creators, the artists with edgy style who are bringing to life the freshest content and pushing creative boundaries," said Laure Duberga, Vice-President, Economy Brands, Accor. "This year, our annual #OpentoCreators campaign has a unique theme, with a focus on digital artists and NFT creators. We are showing our support for these artistic innovators by providing multiple platforms for expressing their creativity– in our hotels, through our social channels, and ultimately, across the metaverse."

The newly opened ibis Styles Bangkok Silom hosted an exciting IRL art experience in August, with @tikkywow creating an original artwork which is now exhibited alongside his two commissioned works that are featured prominently in the hotel. At the same event, an NFT of @tikkywow's work was created for the ibis Styles NFT portfolio and will appear in the newly launched ibis Styles virtual gallery in the metaverse. In addition to @tikkywow, other artists featured at the Bangkok event included @jeffaphisit and @tanstar.artist. Their digital works will also appear in the ibis Styles metaverse gallery available on Opensea.

A cool design hotel on Silom road, in the heart of Bangkok's central business district, ibis Styles Bangkok Silom served as the ideal inspiration zone from which to launch the brand's annual global campaign. Featuring bold, brilliantly colored, oversize murals designed by @tikkywow, the hotel is a local hotspot for meeting up and enjoying drinks or meals with friends. The restaurant PrudRod serves up deliciously authentic Thai cuisine, and Boho is a lively rooftop bar overlooking the sparkling skyline of the city. Stylish guestrooms offer state-of-the-art amenities and Google Home voice-enabled devices.

More recently in September, digital creator @naranjalidad led the artistic process at the opening event celebration of the new ibis Styles Sevilla. Collaborating with Instagram fans of @ibisstyles, @naranjalidad created an NFT which will also appear in the ibis Styles virtual art gallery in the metaverse.

The new ibis Styles Sevilla is a place to see and be seen, with a rooftop cocktail and snack bar. Featuring nightly live music, La Azotea de la Roldana attracts locals as well as hotel guests for a buzzy atmosphere. The upbeat vibe continues inside, with a brightly colored design inspired by Andalusia's famous orange tree patios. With 218 rooms offering the "Sweet Bed by ibis", the hotel delights guests with a sparkling pool & fitness center and a great location near the Santa Justa AVE station.

"The goal of our Open to Creators campaign is to democratize today's most advanced forms of creation – digital art and NFTs – by involving our audiences in the creative process. Through our social networks, we hope to ignite the imagination of ibis Styles guests, fans and followers, and invite them to collaborate with these ultra-talented digital artists," said Caroline Bénard, Senior Vice-President, Economy & Midscale Brands, Accor. "At ibis Styles, we believe creativity must be shared and appreciated as widely as possible, and we are here to support creators, while empowering more people to join the global conversation and participate in the artistic community. That is why we turn our brand into a creative venue: in our hotels, on our social media platforms and in the metaverse."

@ibisstyles#OpenToCreators

Creative design and a playful atmosphere are what travelers find when they stay with ibis Styles. With a unique design concept built around a precise theme and a confident, optimistic approach, ibis Styles hotels deliver simple, trendy and economical hospitality. The friendly staff delight in surprising guests with joyful little extras to make every stay feel personal and special. Couples, families, solo travelers and business guests are all welcomed warmly at more than 560 uniquely designed ibis Styles hotels across 45+ countries. ibis Styles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,300 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.   

ibis.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com  

PRESS CONTACT: Gautier Rouquayrol, Global Brands Communications, Gautier.rouquayrol@accor.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908978/ibis_Styles_IBIS_STYLES_ENTERS_THE_METAVERSE_WITH_2022__OPEN_TO.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908980/ibis_Styles_IBIS_STYLES_ENTERS_THE_METAVERSE_WITH_2022__OPEN_TO.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908981/ibis_Styles_IBIS_STYLES_ENTERS_THE_METAVERSE_WITH_2022__OPEN_TO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ibis-styles-enters-the-metaverse-with-2022-open-to-creators-virtual-art-gallery--contest--featuring-digital-creators-from-around-the-world-301635325.html

