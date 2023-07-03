Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Icarus Media Digital Celebrates a Milestone Achievement in Venture Building

03 luglio 2023 | 15.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icarus Media Digital, a leading venture building studio, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey of creating profitable ventures across diverse domains. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship, Icarus Media Digital has achieved remarkable success in nurturing and developing a portfolio of thriving businesses.

The studio celebrates reaching the remarkable achievements of 1 million average monthly unique visitors and 15 million page views across its portfolio of ventures in the last six months.

Founded and operated in 2016 by Matthieu Mayran, Icarus Media Digital has been at the forefront of identifying and capitalizing on lucrative opportunities in various industries. With a strategic approach and a team of experienced professionals, the company has consistently demonstrated its ability to create sustainable and profitable ventures.

As a venture building studio led by Jules Decol, Icarus Media Digital operates on the principle of fostering entrepreneurship and providing the necessary resources, expertise, and support to transform ideas into successful businesses. By working closely with talented individuals and startups, Icarus Media Digital has facilitated the growth and expansion of ventures across a diverse range of sectors.

This milestone celebration is a testament to the effectiveness of Icarus Media Digital's venture building approach. Through a combination of strategic investments, business development initiatives, and mentorship, the studio has enabled the creation of innovative and profitable enterprises that have made a positive impact in their respective industries.

Icarus Media Digital congratulates its team of talented people, partners, and stakeholders who have contributed to this milestone achievement. Their dedication, hard work, and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in the success of the ventures nurtured by Icarus Media Digital.

Looking forward, Icarus Media Digital remains committed to fostering entrepreneurship, driving innovation, and creating a sustainable ecosystem for ventures to thrive. With its proven track record and expertise in venture building, the studio is well-positioned to continue its mission of identifying and developing profitable ventures in various domains.

About Icarus Media Digital:

Icarus Media Digital is a venture building studio based in Dublin, founded in 2016. The studio is dedicated to nurturing and developing profitable ventures across diverse industries. Through strategic investments, business development initiatives, and mentorship, Icarus Media Digital has established itself as a leading venture building studio.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146119/Icarus_Media_Digital.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143203/Icarus_Media_Digital_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icarus-media-digital-celebrates-a-milestone-achievement-in-venture-building-301868939.html

in Evidenza