Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:53 Leonardo, nasce un'area verde nel sito di Foggia

15:53 Roma, entra in Cassazione e ruba 800 euro a magistrato e dipendente

15:48 Roma-Verona, i Fedayn e la Curva Sud: la domenica della ferita ultrà

15:46 Eurovision Song Contest, tanti nomi noti italiani tentano la 'via' di San Marino

15:38 Ucraina, Biden e la visita a Kiev: il retroscena

15:34 Milano, Ultima Generazione bloccano traffico: "Non paghiamo il fossile"

15:29 Champions, Eintracht-Napoli: come vedere la partita in tv

15:03 Cina, maiali allevati in grattacielo. Burioni: "Paradiso per virus" - Video

15:01 Siccità, neve dimezzata e fiumi a secco: è allarme in Italia

14:52 Stadio Olimpico celebra Mihajlovic, moglie Arianna: "E' un onore"

14:51 Strage Corinaldo, "banda usò spray consapevolmente"

14:34 Messina, 80enne muore carbonizzato in casa dopo aver acceso focolare

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Icelandic neobank indó selects Lucinity for modern financial crime prevention

20 febbraio 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- indó, an Icelandic mobile first advanced neo-bank, has selected Lucinity as its AML compliance software, including its Transaction Monitoring and Case Manager solutions. 

Established in 2018, indó is the first neobank to operate in Iceland. It was created to restore faith in the banking system by being open with customers about how their money is used. The company received its Icelandic banking license in February 2022, the first new license issued in more than 30 years, aiming to capitalize on the country's highly digitalized banking market where 95% of the population uses an electronic ID, banking apps, or digital currencies. It is looking to emulate the success and significant international growth of challenger banks in the UK and Nordics.

The announcement comes during a busy period of expansion in Iceland for Lucinity, which now serves more than a quarter of the Icelandic market after Arion Bank selected Lucinity to provide its AML solutions in November.  

Lucinity's AML platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to augment human expertise, allowing compliance teams to make smarter decisions faster and enjoy modernized AML processes. Lucinity's approach of creating augmented intelligence, combining the best of technology and human insights, has helped various banks and FinTechs increase their compliance productivity by more than 50%.  

indó will use Lucinity's Transaction Monitoring to provide its compliance team with behavior-based risk screening and explainable artificial intelligence. Transaction Monitoring also enables AML teams to receive a manageable caseload and enjoyable user experience. Lucinity's Case Manager offers indó contextual data visualizations, resulting in data-driven decision-making and boosting efficiency and productivity.

In selecting Lucinity, indó was looking for a compelling AML solution that could integrate seamlessly into its existing technology and scale along with its rapidly growing customer base.

"We are a new contender in the banking space, and we were looking for a modern solution that can support our ambition and standards," says Haukur Skúlason, indó's CEO. "Lucinity is not merely a vendor but a partner, capable of matching our tech stack and agile way of working. Lucinity also understands our priorities, including our zero-tolerance policy for money laundering."

Guðdmundur Kristjánsson, Founder & CEO of Lucinity, says: "We are excited to be partnering with indó to help them realize their mission of restoring trust and regaining transparency in the banking industry in Iceland and beyond."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838368/Lucinity_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icelandic-neobank-indo-selects-lucinity-for-modern-financial-crime-prevention-301750196.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro ICT compliance software as its AML selects Lucinity has selected Lucinity
Vedi anche
Renato Zero e l'aneddoto sulla patta dei pantaloni - Video
News to go
Nordcorea, ancora due missili sul Pacifico
News to go
Superbonus, stop preoccupa associazioni settore
News to go
Serie A, la Roma aggancia il Milan al terzo posto
News to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, continuano le scosse
News to go
Agricoltura in crescita, sempre più giovani nel settore
News to go
Sei francobolli dedicati ai Carnevali più antichi d'Italia
News to go
Superbonus, Meloni: "A ogni italiano è costato 2000 euro"
News to go
Ucraina, Macron: "Russia va sconfitta, non schiacciata"
News to go
Cycling strategy, dal Parlamento Ue arriva il 'piano bici'
News to go
Sanità, 2 milioni gli italiani senza medico di famiglia
News to go
Saman Abbas, il legale del padre: "Rapita e uccisa dal fidanzato"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza