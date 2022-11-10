Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:57 Migranti, Piantedosi: "Reazione Francia incomprensibile, Italia ne ha accolti 90mila"

16:56 Subito presenta The Green Side, progetto per acquisti sostenibili

16:55 Migranti, Gozi: "È crisi con la Francia, lavorare perché non si allarghi"

16:49 Mondiali 2022, convocati Germania: Gosens resta a casa

16:47 Gb, piccioni come 'zombie': virus ne deforma collo

16:26 Milano, ambientalisti bloccano l'aeroporto di Linate contro i jet privati

16:25 Covid, Crisanti: "Da governo censura mai vista"

16:17 Smart working e sicurezza aziendale, quando a pagare è il dipendente

16:16 Covid, Lopalco: "Su vaccini finora governo ha strizzato occhio a no vax"

16:14 Ucraina, allarme Kiev: "Russia accumula missili per attacco"

15:52 Terremoto, ancora scosse oggi nelle Marche

15:48 Migranti, sindaco Porto Torres: "Insulti e minacce per ospitalità offerta a Ocean Viking"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Iceland's First Family Resort is Only Months Away

10 novembre 2022 | 13.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Hotels and Resorts are making a substantial investment in Iceland's hospitality industry, with the construction of the country's first family resort. At a cost of several billions of krona, the exciting project is currently in its final stages before approval, and will launch by the close of 2023.

Transforming an existing hotel, along with over 50ha of land, the family resort will be located in Southern Island, in close proximity to several major tourist attractions. With onsite stables, a large riding arena, and zones for equestrian sports, the resort will have many other attractions, including mini-golf, an ice-rink, table tennis facilities, a shooting range, and a myriad of opportunities to enjoy sport, and leisure - with something for everyone, at any age.

For rest and relaxation, there will also be a cinema with a line-up of great movies, treats to eat, and cosy blankets, a spa with facilities including cryosaunas, hot tubs, a gymnasium, and yoga rooms, and for tired, stressed-out parents to unwind with total peace of mind, there will also be a playground, and dedicated childcare facilities for children. Teenagers will also get their own graffiti wall!

The company is hoping for an average of 30-40% local visitors, with international tourists making up the rest of the hotel's population. The average stay will reach up to five nights, as the hotel has so many of its own fantastic facilities!

CEO and Founder of Legendary Hotels and Resorts, Dmitrijs Stals, said:

'From all at Legendary Hotels and Resorts, we'd like to extend our sincere thanks to the municipality of Iceland for their welcoming, and supportive approach to this, and our other projects across the country. This is an exciting project, with many benefits to Icelandic and other families. We can't wait to launch the resort, which will stand shoulder to shoulder with the world's finest'.

About Legendary Hotels and Resorts ehf:

Legendary Hotels and Resorts ehf. is a company incorporated in Reykjavik, Iceland's capital city, and will continue to seek out further opportunities across Northern Europe, and beyond. The tight-knit team cares deeply about the satisfaction and happiness of each and every guest, with each hotel concept created using decades of hospitality industry expertise, along with viability studies conducted by Big Four accounting firms - a safe, and reliable investment, with tons of potential for growth. Watch this space!

Contact:Madara Kviesite +3544499999madara@legendaryhotels.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937724/Legendary_Hotels_and_Resorts_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icelands-first-family-resort-is-only-months-away-301674341.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza family resort exciting project resort Reykjavík
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, ritiro Russia da Kherson: spiraglio di un negoziato?
News to go
Nuove minacce a Segre da no vax: "Stavolta denuncerò"
News to go
Torna l'obbligo di pneumatici invernali: da quando
News to go
Migranti, Meloni difende la linea del governo sulle Ong
News to go
Facebook, Meta licenzia 11 mila dipendenti: ecco perché
News to go
Visita di Stato in Olanda per Mattarella
News to go
Gb, lancio di uova contro Carlo e Camilla a York
News to go
Meloni: "A bordo navi Ong non ci sono naufraghi ma migranti"
News to go
Terremoto Marche, decine di scosse dopo la prima di magnitudo 5.5
News to go
9 novembre 1989, cadeva il Muro di Berlino
News to go
Ue: sanzioni più efficaci, scatta procedura debito per chi devia su spesa
News to go
Bonus tv, risorse disponibili fino al 12 novembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza