Martedì 22 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 16:25
icometrix and Aidoc team up to transform stroke care coordination

22 giugno 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LEUVEN, Belgium and BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, icometrix, the world leader in imaging AI solutions for people with neurological conditions, announces a partnership with Aidoc, a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions for medical imaging.  Thanks to this partnership, one of the most comprehensive suites of AI solutions for triaging stroke patients is provided to clinicians.

icometrix Logo

Stroke remains the second leading cause of deaths and disability worldwide, accounting yearly for 5 million deaths and another 5 million left permanently disabled. The prevalence of stroke is expected to increase due to a growing and ageing population, which only re-emphasizes the importance of continued surveillance of stroke case fatality, incidence, and recurrence rates.

Providing rapid triage of patients with suspected or incidental stroke and simultaneously alerting care teams, facilitates timely communication and access to lifesaving treatment. 

Both icometrix and Aidoc have developed a range of FDA cleared imaging AI solutions that already support radiologists and clinicians worldwide. By joining forces through this partnership, a comprehensive set of measures is offered to triage stroke patients. To assess the extent of the damage icometrix' stroke solution ico brain -cva quantifies the volume of the core and perfusion lesion on CT-perfusion images. Aidoc's FDA-cleared AI stroke solution provides real-time notification of patients with suspected large vessel occlusion and intracranial hemorrhage. Combined, these solutions make up one of the most comprehensive neuro suites, with future options to include icometrix's MS/TBI solutions, as well as Aidoc's C-Spine and Brain Aneurysm algorithms. 

"We are privileged to support over 400 medical centers globally with our ico brain  portfolio and ico lung  solution. In our efforts to become the standard of care for patients with neurological disorders, we're proud to partner with Aidoc to bring the most advanced end-to-end AI stroke offering to clinicians to improve patient care and outcomes," said Jennifer Young, CCO icometrix. "This is a great example of how different advanced technologies are combined synergistically into a single solution to impact the lives of patients worldwide".

"As a trusted comprehensive enterprise AI partner, many health systems are asking us to expand to more and more of their radiology and multi-disciplinary workflows," said Demetri Giannikopoulos, Aidoc's VP of Innovation. "We've embraced the challenge and in addition to our recent PE and ICH Care Coordination solutions, have now partnered with icometrix to bring the world's most robust AI stroke solution seamlessly integrated into the workflow of each physician".

About icometrixFounded in 2011, icometrix (Leuven, Belgium; Boston, USA) strives for data-driven insights and personalized patient care, supported by artificial intelligence. icometrix offers a portfolio of eight regulatory approved AI solutions to assist healthcare with various challenges; icobrain extracts data from brain MRI and CT scans for the radiological reporting and clinical management of neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, epilepsy, stroke, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. icompanion, a digital platform, and mobile app helps people with MS and their care team to monitor clinical symptoms and treatments efficiently and objectively. icolung was one of the first available AI solutions to support clinicians responding to the rapidly evolving needs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, icometrix is internationally active and integrated into more than 100 clinical practices. In addition, icometrix supports pharmaceutical companies in phase I-III and Real-World Evidence (RWE) studies through imaging and data services, and digital health strategy.

Presskit: https://bit.ly/36aBR2P  

CONTACT: Laurent Bettens, laurent.bettens@icometrix.com

About Aidoc

Aidoc is the leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions that support and enhance the impact of physician diagnostic power - helping them expedite patient treatment and improve quality of care.

Aidoc's solutions analyze medical images directly after the patient is scanned, notifying and activating of suspected findings within the native radiology workflow as well as across the care continuum.

Aidoc's solutions are deployed and commercially sold to over 500 leading medical centers worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087853/icometrix_Logo.jpg 

