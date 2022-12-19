Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Dicembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Icona Capital acquires 40% stake in Stoneweg

19 dicembre 2022 | 12.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Strategic partnership formalises long term collaboration between the two companies

Combined assets under management of €8 billion

GENEVA and LONDON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real estate investment company, Stoneweg S.A. ('Stoneweg'), and London based Icona Capital ('Icona') are pleased to announce Icona's acquisition of a 40% minority stake in Stoneweg.

This agreement enhances Stoneweg's growth trajectory as it establishes itself as a leading global real estate player, with a strong focus on sustainability. In 2022, Stoneweg strengthened its management team as well as its board of directors and with this milestone consolidates the strong foundations built since the group was established in 2015 to offer investors unique opportunities and innovative investment solutions.

The strategic partnership will support Icona's ambitious ESG-focused multi-billion pipeline comprising prime real asset investments in critically dislocated markets. The transaction creates a combined €8bn platform leveraging both partners' capital sourcing, deal flow origination and asset distribution capabilities.

Max-Hervé George, founder and CEO of Icona Capital, said: "We see tremendous growth potential utilising the extensive synergies our firms can reap from tapping into our unified vision, entrepreneurial spirit and creativity. Building on Stoneweg and Icona's previous successes together, it was only natural to cement this partnership and bring together our skills and expertise to provide further momentum to our businesses."

Stoneweg founder and CEO, Jaume Sabater, commented: "Icona's investment in our fast-growing business is a tremendous show of support and a testament to the quality of our advisory and investment work, as well as our industry leading sustainability credentials. We have collaborated with Icona for a long time and look forward to continuing to work together to deliver for our clients in the years ahead."

Stoneweg has been identifying real estate opportunities and structuring investment products in Switzerland, Spain, Andorra, Italy, UK, Ireland and the US since 2015. Due to its innovative approach to real estate investment, the company has enjoyed a strong period of growth since its inception and now employs over 140 professionals managing more than €5bn of real estate assets.

Icona, an independent investment firm headquartered in London, advises several investment vehicles across different asset classes in real estate, credit, private equity, special situations and growth equity. Most of Icona's €3bn assets are controlled and managed by a team led by Max-Hervé George, founder and CEO of Icona.

About Stoneweg

Stoneweg (www.stoneweg.com) is a real estate asset manager and investment advisory group established in 2015 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage real estate investments around the world. To date, Stoneweg has invested more than €5 billion in real estate in various sectors including residential, commercial, logistics and hospitality. Stoneweg's expertise lies in both equity and debt investment strategies. Its clients include financial institutions and family offices that invest in a variety of structures, including club deals, joint ventures and co-investments. With more than 140 employees, Stoneweg is present in Switzerland, the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Andorra and Italy. Since 2015, Stoneweg has completed more than 300 acquisitions alongside best-in-class partners.

About Icona Capital

Icona Capital Group (www.iconacapital.com) is an independent investment firm and financial advisory business established by Max-Hervé George. It is registered and headquartered in London with further offices in Geneva and Luxembourg. It advises a number of its own investment vehicles across different business segments in real estate, credit, private equity, special situations and growth equity. Icona now has in excess of €3.0bn of gross value assets across 14 countries in Western, Central and Eastern Europe as well as in the US.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icona-capital-acquires-40-stake-in-stoneweg-301704356.html

