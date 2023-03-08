Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:33
comunicato stampa

ICP DAS - BMP to show KIMES 2023 visitors high-performance medical TPU pellets in Seoul, Korea

08 marzo 2023 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HSINCHU, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS - BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan medical TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) supplier, will have its first showcase in KIMES 2023, Korea. Exhibit highlights include TPU pellets with radiopacifiers of 50% tungsten (W50) and 40% Barium Sulfate (B40), respectively. The Medical & Hospital Equipment Show takes place in Seoul from 23 to 26 March.

ICP DAS - BMP will display three series of highly stable medical-grade TPU pellets, namely, Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series), and Arothane™ (ARP series). All TPU pellets are 100% made in Taiwan and have passed USP Class VI test and/or ISO 10993 biocompatibility test.

To differentiate itself from the compounding process, ICP DAS – BMP developed a unique one-step polymerization process to produce TPU pellets containing color masterbatch and radiopaque fillers to elevate the performance properties of our materials for various medical applications, including medical catheters, cancer treatment devices, and guidewire coatings.

We also perform thorough quality inspections for each batch produced to guarantee lot-to-lot consistency of our medical TPU pellets, fulfilling clients' requirements, i.e., mechanical & physical properties and processability.

Expert team, rigorous testing, superior properties, shorter lead times - all these have earned the trust and confidence of worldwide manufacturers. We expect a boost to our TPU sales in China, India, Europe, and the USA this year, and we are poised to stand out in this field globally.

Come & meet our professionals at Hall D, Booth DL130, from 23 to 26 March @ COEX Exhibition Venue.

About ICP DAS - BMP

Amid soaring worldwide demand for TPU from the medical industry, ICP DAS established a new business unit ICP DAS - BMP in 2018 to develop and produce medical-grade TPU. We have obtained ISO 13485 manufacturing certification for our TPU to ensure product safety and quality.

ICP DAS - BMP has its own laboratories for polymerization, physical & chemical properties analysis, mechanical testing, and cytotoxicity testing. In addition, TPUs that we manufacture are USP Class VI and ISO 10993 certified: ISO 10993-4 for hemocompatibility testing, ISO 10993-5 for cytotoxicity testing, ISO 10993-10 for irritation and skin sensitization testing, ISO 10993-11 for systemic toxicity testing, and ISO 10993-23 for irritation testing. Our product series also comply with REACH and RoHS.

For more details, please visit our website: https://bmp.icpdas.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017313/ICP_DAS___BMP_to_partake_in_KIMES_2023.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934616/icpdas_bmp_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icp-das---bmp-to-show-kimes-2023-visitors-high-performance-medical-tpu-pellets-in-seoul-korea-301764425.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
