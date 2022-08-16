Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Agosto 2022
comunicato stampa

ICP DAS - BMP will attend MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA 2022 in Singapore

TAIPEI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS - BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwanese medical TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) supplier, will exhibit at MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA 2022, the 5th Manufacturing Processes for Medical Technology Exhibition and Conference, which provides excellent business opportunities in medical technology in the Southeast Asian market. The exhibition will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore from August 31 until September 2, 2022.

ICP DAS - BMP will showcase three series of highly stable medical grade TPU pellets, namely, Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series), and Arothane™ (ARP series). A new range of pellets with 30% (W30) tungsten content will be presented at the exhibition as well. ICP DAS - BMP is pleased to announce the launch of three new production lines, in addition to the two already operating. The third production line will start operating in a couple of months. Also, by the end of this year, the production of pellets with a tungsten content of 40% (W40) and 50% (W50), respectively, will be launched.

All medical grade TPU pellets by ICP DAS - BMP are 100% produced in Taiwan and have excellent mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and radiodensity; they can also be color-matched. To provide customers with the best service, ICP DAS - BMP offers better lead times and accepts smaller quantity orders. Medical grade TPU pellets can be used for various applications, such as drug delivery, wound care, cardiology, urology, orthodontics, and others.

As most countries began to consider replacing PVC (polyvinyl chloride) with medical grade TPU, the use of medical grade TPU pellets has become a critical part of the global healthcare and emergency medical systems. ICP DAS - BMP proudly notes that the company has already achieved impressive success with domestic and foreign medical device manufacturers, including those from Korea, Israel, France, and others using medical grade TPU for injection molding methods.

The ICP DAS - BMP team is looking forward to seeing visitors from August 31 to September 2, 2022, at Hall F, Booth 2V13. Meet the company's experts to learn more about the latest developments in medical grade TPU.

About ICP DAS - BMP

In response to growing demand in the polymer industry, in 2018, ICP DAS established a new business unit for the development and production of medical grade TPU – ICP DAS - BMP. The company has achieved ISO 13485 certification for its raw material warehouses and production lines.

ICP DAS - BMP has its own laboratories for polymerization, physical properties analysis, and cytotoxicity testing. All the TPUs supplied by ICP DAS - BMP are USP Class VI certified and compliant with the ISO 10993 international standard. Materials have passed skin sensitization and cytotoxicity tests according to ISO 10993-5 and ISO 10993-10. All this allows ICP DAS - BMP to guarantee biocompatibility for medical device manufacturers.

For more details, please visit our website:  https://bmp.icpdas.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874001/image.jpg

