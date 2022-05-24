Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Maggio 2022
comunicato stampa

ICP DAS - BMP will attend Medical Taiwan Expo 2022 in Taipei

24 maggio 2022 | 19.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS - BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwanese medical TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) supplier, will exhibit at Medical Taiwan 2022, an international medical, health, and care expo. The Medical Taiwan Expo 2022 will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2) on June 16-18, 2022.

ICP DAS - BMP will showcase three series of highly stable medical grade TPU, namely, Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series), and Arothane™ (ARP series). A new range of granules with 30% tungsten content (W30) will be presented at the exhibition for the first time.

All TPU resins by ICP DAS - BMP are 100% produced in Taiwan. In order to provide customers with the best service, ICP DAS - BMP offers better lead times and accepts smaller quantity orders. The professional monitoring system implemented into the company's production line helps maximize the efficiency and capacity of the plant. TPUs made by ICP DAS - BMP have excellent mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and radiodensity; they can also be color-matched.

As most countries began to consider replacing PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) with medical TPU, the use of polymers has become a critical part of the global healthcare and emergency medical systems. Applications of thermoplastic polyurethane in healthcare extend to drug delivery, wound care, cardiology, urology, orthodontics, and many others.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries have begun to establish domestic production of various goods. The medical industry is one of the main fields of development. Consequently, interest in purchasing safe and proven medical polymers has also increased significantly.

ICP DAS - BMP is proud to mention that the company has already achieved impressive successes with domestic medical manufacturers that use polymers for injection molding method.

The ICP DAS - BMP's team sincerely invites you to visit us at Medical Taiwan Expo from 16th – 18th June 2022, at TaiNEX 2, Booth P0328. Come and meet the experts to learn more about innovative medical materials.

About ICP DAS - BMP

In response to growing demand in the polymer industry, in 2018, ICP DAS established a new business unit for the development and production of medical grade polymers – ICP DAS - BMP. The company has achieved ISO 13485 certification for its raw material warehouses and production lines.

ICP DAS - BMP has its own laboratories for polymerization, physical properties analysis, and cytotoxicity testing. All the TPUs supplied by ICP DAS - BMP are USP Class VI certified and compliant with the ISO 10993 international standard. Materials have passed skin sensitization and cytotoxicity tests according to ISO 10993-5 and ISO 10993-10. All this allows ICP DAS - BMP to guarantee biocompatibility for medical device manufacturers.

For more details, please visit our website: https://bmp.icpdas.com/

For TPU products, solutions, and inquiries, contact us directly: sales_bmp@icpdas.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823480/image.jpg 

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza