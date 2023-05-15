Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:56
comunicato stampa

ICP DAS to present holistic IIoT solutions for ESG, Automation, IT/OT convergence at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023

15 maggio 2023 | 10.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HSINCHU, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS to partake in COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023 with the booth theme "Drive Sustainability with Data Insights," presenting more than 50 exhibits catering to ESG, IIoT, Automation applications, and IT/OT convergence from 30 May to 2 June.

Influential experts, manufacturers, and suppliers from tech sectors will come together at this top computer & technology show — a fusion of innovations and transformative ideas. As a company with comprehensive product lines, and knowledge-based solutions & services, we will demonstrate how we empower clients' future readiness for Industry 4.0 and sustainability in businesses.

ICP DAS supports enterprises in kick-starting digital transformation in manufacturing. From identifying bottlenecks to implementation, we collaborate closely with our customers to ideate and develop possible approaches. With our assistance, a global wire & cable manufacturer has reaped the benefits of a step-by-step digitization project. Tangible results comprise approximately a 20% increase in machine availability, a 10% decrease in time spent on data acquisition, lower unplanned downtime, and fundamental building blocks to optimize energy use.

We deployed ICP DAS smart power meters, remote I/O modules, and data loggers for condition monitoring to realize a connected production line. Previously stand-alone machines are now IIoT-enabled, allowing for quicker real-time data acquisition over the extensive factory floor. We also created a SCADA chamber with AVEVA Edge, visualizing data on cross-plant key performance indicators for insights and analytics. 

Optimum data flow between IT and OT is the key to production optimization. ICP DAS IIoT Communication Server UA series supports OPC UA — ideally suited for vertical connectivity from the field level to the IT level — acting as an IT/OT convergence enabler. Concurrently, this tailored solution achieves energy-efficiency management, predictive maintenance, operational competitiveness, and sustainable manufacturing.

Experience our total solutions live at Hall1, 1F, Booth K0830. 5/30-6/2 @ Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

About ICP DAS

ICP DAS, established in 1993, focuses on the innovation and R&D of industrial automation technologies. Our offerings are implemented across various industries worldwide, including customer-specific solutions in automation, IIoT, Industry 4.0, energy management, smart infrastructure, natural resources, and ESG. 30-year domain knowledge, usage expertise, and holistic product lines, we at ICP DAS enhance your future readiness.

For more details, please visit our website: https://www.icpdas.com/

For products, solutions, and inquiries, contact us directly: sales@icpdas.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076754/ICP_DAS_COMPUTEX_TAIPEI_2023.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983031/ICP_DAS___Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icp-das-to-present-holistic-iiot-solutions-for-esg-automation-itot-convergence-at-computex-taipei-2023-301824386.html

