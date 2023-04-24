Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 24 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 16:25
IDBS Appoints New General Manager

24 aprile 2023
WOKING, England, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS has appointed Pietro Forgione as its new General Manager. Pietro has spent the last 16 years at IDBS with responsibilities for EMEA sales, Global Key Accounts, and most recently, as Vice President of Product, Strategy and Marketing. In this role, he was instrumental in defining IDBS' strategy and competitive positioning, working with the teams designing and launching Polar as its category-defining BioPharma Lifecycle Management offering.

"This is an exciting time for IDBS and our customers," said Pietro Forgione. "Over the next decade, data and AI will transform the way novel therapies are discovered, developed and produced. IDBS has more than 35 years of experience in helping solve some of the most complex workflow and data challenges across the BioPharmaceutical lifecycle. With our latest capabilities in data science and advanced analytics, we are building on this solid foundation to help our customers accelerate the next generation of life-changing therapies to patients." 

IDBS' Polar and PIMS combine digital workflows, a highly contextualized data backbone and an industry-leading Insight engine to put the power of advanced analytics and AI in the hands of every scientist and process engineer, transforming the way they work. 

Learn more about Polar here.

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharmaceutical organizations accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of the next generation of life-changing therapies that advance human health worldwide. From lab through manufacturing, IDBS leverages its 30+ years of experience working with a diverse list of customers – including 18 of the top 20 global BioPharma companies – and deep expertise in scientific informatics and process data management to tackle today's most complex challenges.

Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook product, IDBS has extended solutions across the entire value chain for BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM). Built on analytics-centric and cloud-native technology, IDBS Polar and Skyland PIMS platforms are powered by a digital data backbone to drive faster and smarter decisions in drug development and across the supply chain.

Learn more at idbs.com.

MEDIA ENQUIRIESe | mediaenquiries@idbs.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060509/IDBS_Polar.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007678/IDBS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idbs-appoints-new-general-manager-301804768.html

