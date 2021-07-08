Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:53
IDEO appoints Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

08 luglio 2021 | 20.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Global design firm invests in world-leading brand experience marketer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global design and innovation company IDEO has chosen Detria Williamson as its Chief Marketing Officer. Detria joined the leadership team in Spring 2021. She is responsible for overseeing marketing and communications initiatives that bring IDEO's purpose to life, and building on IDEO's unique approach to innovation, problem solving, and creativity.

IDEO appoints Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

For more than 20 years, Williamson has demonstrated her credentials as a high-calibre marketing champion. She has a proven record of developing meaningful brand experiences for the world's top brands and has grown over $5B in brand equity for clients across a variety of industries and categories, including Microsoft, Discovery Channel, Emirates Airlines and AT&T.

As a marketing visionary, Williamson is credited with creating the ICX (inclusive customer experience) approach, enabling visionary leaders to embrace inclusivity as an end-to-end element of their business ecosystem. It integrates how products are designed and how audiences and communities are shaped and formed in order to create an inclusive experience. Internationally recognised in her field, Williamson is the recipient of multiple Cannes, ProMax and Webby awards and a sought-after public speaker.

Commenting on Williamson's appointment, Sandy Speicher, IDEO's CEO, said: "Detria joins us at a time when design is expanding significantly. To help IDEO create meaningful experiences for people, transform organizations to be more future-fit, and evolve societal systems to better care for people and the planet, we need a CMO with a global orientation and comfort with complexity. Detria is that leader. She understands the different cultures IDEO works in around the world, as well as the nuances driving those unique contexts. I'm excited for Detria to bring her perspective and experiences to help us build the next era of IDEO."

Detria added: "IDEO has been one of the most dynamic and innovative companies over the past two decades and I'm thrilled to be joining Sandy and the IDEO team.   IDEO recognizes the opportunity to grow through new ways of connecting with people and communities, and I look forward to bringing my expertise in developing purpose-driven brands and international teams to the questions IDEO and our partners are advancing in the world."

About IDEO:

IDEO is a global design company committed to creating positive impact through human-centered design. We collaborate with our clients to tackle complex challenges ranging from addressing climate change and building new ventures to helping make organizations more creatively competitive.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560361/Detria_Williamson_IDEO_CMO.jpg

in Evidenza