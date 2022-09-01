Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

IDLE Announces Changes to the Board and Management

01 settembre 2022 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDLE LIFESTYLE INC. ("IDLE" or the "Company") (CSE: IDLE.X) (‎FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: IDLSF)   (formerly Poda Holdings, Inc.) is pleased to announce that Patrick Gray, Director, has been appointed Chief Executive Office of the Company, and Jordan Crockett has been appointed as a Director.

The Company also announces the resignations of Ryan Selby as Chief Executive Officer and Director, of Ryan Karkairan as Vice-President Design and Director, and of Paul Ciullo as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. The Company expresses its appreciation for Mr. Selby, Mr. Karkairan and Mr. Ciullo's services to the Company and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

Patrick GrayCEO and Director

IDLE Lifestyle Inc.‎Toll-free North America: +1-833-879-7632‎Outside North America: +1-406-879-7632investors@idle-lifestyle.com www.idle-lifestyle.com

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, ‎information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates ‎will or may occur in the future. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the ‎use of words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," ‎‎"forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words ‎and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be ‎taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking information includes, among other things, information ‎regarding: the Company's plans and strategies; and future contributions by the newly appointed officer and director. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making ‎the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are ‎based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties ‎and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially ‎different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking ‎information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, ‎reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. ‎Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ ‎materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results ‎not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove ‎to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such ‎statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The ‎Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking ‎statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or ‎accuracy of the content of this news release.‎

