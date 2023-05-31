Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:38 Made in Italy, Cdm approva il ddl: nasce fondo da 1 miliardo per filiere strategiche

19:19 Ucraina, Macron: "Non si può inviare Putin all'Aja, è unico con cui negoziare"

19:17 Infortunio sul lavoro, operaio muore in cantiere nel padovano

19:08 X Factor 2023: Morgan in giuria con Fedez, Ambra e Dargen D'Amico

19:03 Pnrr, da governo 'stretta' a Corte Conti

18:55 Roma-Siviglia, corteo giallorosso a Budapest - Video

18:48 Roma-Siviglia, tifosi giallorossi allo stadio per finale - Video

18:11 Voli Nuova Zelanda, la compagnia di bandiera pesa i passeggeri

18:02 Trentino, orsi in eccesso saranno trasferiti

17:59 Pd, Schlein: "E' finita? Mettetevi comodi, siamo qui per restare"

17:32 Lupi: "Adsp Sicilia occidentale è soggetto chiave per l'aumento del traffico italiano e Ue"

17:06 Marco Conforti, l'esito dell'autopsia su cadavere in bagagliaio Suv

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IEI Introduces TANGO-3010: Big Performance, Small Footprint

31 maggio 2023 | 18.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Ultimate Compact Industrial Mini PC

TAIPEI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEI Integration Corp., a leading provider of industrial computing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the TANGO-3010. This revolutionary industrial mini PC sets a new standard in compact computing, offering exceptional performance and versatility for a wide range of applications.

Compact size, easily fit into any workplace

Measuring mere 5.5 x 5.4 x 1.6 inches, the TANGO-3010 packs a power punch in a compact form factor. Powered by quad-core Intel® Celeron® J6412 processor with Intel® UHD graphics, this mini PC offers remarkable processing capabilities for demanding tasks, redefining the possibilities for deployment of VPN/firewall in offices, digital signage, industrial data transmission gateway, and self-service applications.

Advanced wireless connectivity and triple 2.5GbE Ports

The TANGO-3010 excels in both wireless and wired connectivity, offering a comprehensive solution for seamless data transfer. It provides the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, enabling rapid data transfer, smooth streaming, and effortless communication. With the internal antennas, cable interference can be eliminated to maintain stable performance. Whether operating in a crowded office or a remote location, the TANGO-3010 ensures reliable and lag-free wireless performance. In addition, the mini PC features triple 2.5GbE Ports, providing high-speed wired connections for critical applications. This allows users to handle bandwidth-intensive tasks with ease, ensuring uninterrupted operation even in demanding industrial environments.

Modular design for effortless storage expansion

Its modular design allows for easy storage upgrades, accommodating both a 2.5-inch SSD and an M.2 NVMe SSD. This scalability ensures that the TANGO-3010 remains adaptable to changing storage requirements, providing future-proof performance.

The TANGO-3010 stands out as a truly multipurpose mini PC that seamlessly transitions between industrial applications and office environments. Whether deployed in factories, retail stores or corporate offices, the TANGO-3010 is a versatile computing solution that empowers users across industries, bridging the gap between industrial ruggedness and office functionality.

For more information about the TANGO-3010, please visit https://reurl.cc/v7D1L1

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085428/TANGO_3010.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iei-introduces-tango-3010-big-performance-small-footprint-301835399.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza the Ultimate compact industrial Mini PC Ultimate Mini PC compatto
Vedi anche
News to go
Firenze, si staccano frammenti dalla Cupola del Brunelleschi
News to go
Cosenza, dispersa durante rafting: trovato corpo studentessa
News to go
Siviglia-Roma, a Budapest la finale di Europa League
News to go
Giulia Tramontano scomparsa, al vaglio telecamere e tabulati telefonici
News to go
Bonus affitti under 31, come ottenerlo
News to go
Pnrr, monito di Visco: "Non c'è tempo da perdere"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
007 italiani alla ricerca di nuove figure professionali
News to go
Palermo, sequestrati 47 kg di hashish
News to go
Migranti, Viminale: "Da inizio anno arrivati in Italia in 48.837"
News to go
Carceri, Antigone: "Da inizio anno già 23 suicidi"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni ai sindacati: "Spese siano strategiche"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza