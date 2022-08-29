Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 16:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:28 Caro energia, von der Leyen: "Al lavoro su intervento d'emergenza"

16:26 Covid oggi Italia, 8.355 contagi e 60 morti: bollettino 29 agosto

16:16 Elezioni 2022, sondaggi: Fratelli d'Italia primo partito, centrodestra sfiora 50%

16:02 Covid, Bassetti: "Sui troppi morti fare luce ma politica resti fuori"

15:56 Brescia, cadavere carbonizzato in bagagliaio auto in fiamme

15:50 Scuola, settimana corta o dad per risparmiare energia: è polemica

15:40 Elezioni 2022 e servizio militare: generali 'bocciano' la naja

15:26 Napoli, Osimhen e Cristiano Ronaldo: le news

15:12 Elezioni 2022, incontro Salvini-Meloni a Messina: la foto sui social

15:07 Elezioni 2022, Mannheimer: "Astensionismo su, specie tra i giovani"

15:06 Anief, domani in piazza per affrontare sfide prossimo anno scolastico

14:26 Svezia, traghetto in fiamme con 300 passeggeri: "Tutti salvi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IF YOU WERE INJURED BY A MALFUNCTIONING TAKATA AIRBAG, YOU MAY STILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR COMPENSATION THROUGH THE SPECIAL MASTER'S AND TRUSTEE'S CLAIM PROCESS FOR PERSONAL INJURIES OR WRONGFUL DEATH.

29 agosto 2022 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Professor Eric D. Green, Special Master for the Department of Justice's Takata Airbag Individual Restitution Fund and Trustee of the Tort Compensation Trust Fund Created in the Takata Bankruptcy Cases.

Takata Defective Airbag Claims

Professor Eric D. Green, as Special Master and Trustee, announced a compensation program in May 2018 for individuals who have suffered or will suffer personal injury or wrongful death caused by the rupture or aggressive deployment of a Takata phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate airbag inflator (a "Takata Airbag Inflator Defect").  Under that program, claimants may seek compensation from the Department of Justice's $125 million Individual Restitution Fund ("IRF") and/or the approximately $140 million Takata Airbag Tort Compensation Trust Fund ("TATCTF"). The claim process is ongoing and eligible claimants still have time to act.

There are three types of claims that can be brought by individuals who suffered injury or wrongful death caused by a Takata Airbag Inflator Defect: (i) an "IRF Claim" against Takata for compensation from the IRF, the personal injury and wrongful death restitution fund overseen by the Special Master and established under the Restitution Order entered by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in connection with the Department of Justice's criminal case against Takata, U.S. v. Takata Corporation, Case No. 16-cr-20810 (E.D. Mich.); (ii) a "Trust Claim" against Takata for compensation from the TATCTF, the personal injury and wrongful death trust fund overseen by the Trustee and established in connection with Takata's Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, and (iii) a "POEM Claim" against a Participating Original Equipment Manufacturer (a "POEM;" presently the only POEM is Honda/Acura) for compensation from the POEM, which must be resolved through the TATCTF overseen by the Trustee.   

Each of these three types of claims has its own eligibility requirements; however, each claim type covers only physical injuries and wrongful death resulting from a Takata Airbag Inflator Defect. Claims related to injuries or wrongful death caused by other airbag components -- such as airbag failure to deploy, spontaneous airbag deployment, crash injuries unrelated to the inflator, or economic losses unrelated to physical injuries or death -- are not covered by the three types of claims described above.

Individuals can access the claim forms, which include detailed instructions regarding how to file a claim, on the IRF website, www.takataspecialmaster.com, or on the TATCTF website, www.TakataAirbagInjuryTrust.com.

Oversight of the Claims Process and Resources for More Information

Professor Green was appointed by the District Court to serve as the Special Master overseeing IRF Claims and was appointed by the Bankruptcy Court to serve as the Trustee overseeing Trust Claims and POEM Claims.

For more information about eligibility requirements, filing deadlines and how to file a claim, please visit www.takataspecialmaster.com, www.TakataAirbagInjuryTrust.com, email Questions@TakataAirbagInjuryTrust. com, or call us toll-free at (888) 215-9544.

Contact: Questions@TakataAirbagInjuryTrust. com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Altro Politica_E_PA Altro following statement Tort Compensation trust Fund Created Takata bankruptcy Cases Justice's Takata Airbag Individual Restitution Fund
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro energia, i piani per la riduzione consumi in Europa
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, Paesi G7 "preoccupati" per rischio incidenti nucleari
News to go
Sequestrati 1.722 kg sigarette contrabbando, due arresti a Napoli
News to go
Pakistan, bilancio inondazioni: 1.000 morti
News to go
Tutto pronto per lancio Artemis 1, partenza prevista oggi
News to go
Migranti, emergenza sbarchi: ieri nuovo record a Lampedusa
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, cresce la preoccupazione per la centrale nucleare
News to go
Allarme processi in Italia, mancano oltre 1.600 magistrati
News to go
Gb, la regina Elisabetta nominerà il nuovo premier dalla
News to go
Papa a L'Aquila incontra parenti vittime terremoto
News to go
Spazio, lunedì primo lancio programma Artemis
News to go
Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza