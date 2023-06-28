IFAD president urges innovative approaches to development

Innovation and new technology can lift more people out of poverty faster by propelling economic growth and boosting employment, the International Fund for Agricultural Development's president Alvaro Lario said on Wednesday.

"At IFAD we need new approaches and to harness new technologies to achieve better, faster results and have greater impact on the poor," Lario told the UN agency's Innovation Day 2023.

The event held in at IFAD's headquarters in Rome aimed to showcase its new and ramped up partnerships to help small farmers boost output and adapt to climate and economic shocks.

Innovative approaches to development boost economic growth and employment, reducing social inequality and tackling environmental challenge, Alvaro argued.

"Innovation models can help us address development challenges on a larger scale by reaching real people, supporting and changing the lives of vulnerable communities," Alvaro underlined.

IFAD is the only UN agency that specialises in agricultural development.