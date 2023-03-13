Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:19 Nepal,"raccoglie reperti archeologici": italiano fermato

15:18 Spazio, firmati al Mimit contratti per oltre 285 mln

15:17 Mutui, tasso fisso e variabile: cosa può succedere con nuovo rialzo Bce

14:56 Oscar 2023, con 'Naatu Naatu' vittoria storica musica indiana dopo 95 anni

14:35 Putin-Kadyrov, incontro a Mosca con messaggio 'speciale' - Video

13:57 E' morto Marco Zavattini, firma storica di 'Domenica In' e 'Porta a Porta'

13:54 Video borseggiatrici Milano, consigliera Pd: "È violenza". Polemica sui social

13:19 Schiacciato da trave, muore operaio a Caivano nel napoletano

12:45 Meloni vede Piantedosi, Crosetto e vertici Intelligence

12:38 Diritto all'oblio sul web, dalla Cassazione uno spiraglio di civiltà

12:22 Silicon Valley Bank, Italia segue vicenda con attenzione

12:03 Ucraina, uomini Wagner mandati a morire a Bakhmut: ecco perché, l'analisi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ignace Meuwissen is innovating and offering the most expensive real estate in the world, Kensington Palace Gardens & Villa Aurora, through Whisper Auctions

13 marzo 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Investment Opportunities: Whisper Auctions is the new destination for international investors. Buy and sell the world's most exclusive luxury real estate, including off-market, in the most confidential way.

MEGGEN, Switzerland, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisper Auctions is the latest innovation in the real estate world. The Swiss "boutique firm" specialises in selling exclusive real estate outside the media spotlight. This brings us to the exclusive territory of 'off market' real estate in the world of 'Ultra High Net Worth Individuals' (UHNWI).

Offering exclusive real estate is a problem for many owners. Their property is showcased to the curious via photos on the internet. And photos lead an uncontrollable life of their own instantaneously. It is a nightmare for any owner to see his photos redistributed when his property has not yet found a buyer. This uncontrolled piracy, moreover, compromises the safety of the individual.

In response to these challenges, Ignace Meuwissen developed Whisper Auctions, where valid interested parties can join by registering by e-mail. After verification, they are then granted access to the file. Each registration is carefully screened and monitored to protect the seller and buyer from unwanted prying eyes. The innovative service is being launched with two key offers: Villa Aurora and Kensington Palace Gardens. With a historic price tag of €467 million, Villa Aurora in Rome has to be the world's most expensive property. Kensington Palace Gardens in London is also known as the 'billionaires row', where villas come up for sale on the market or change hands under the radar.

Villa Aurora in RomeVilla Aurora carries a former starting price of €467 million. The villa, which includes a ceiling painting by Caravaggio, continues to amaze the world partly because no valid buyer has yet come forward. The next auction date is scheduled for April. As the Villa is listed by the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Italian state will have the chance to buy the property for the same price once a bid is accepted. According to British daily The Guardian, Vittorio Sgarbi, Italy's secretary of state for culture, has stated that the current owner will be allowed to stay on the property in a curator capacity until the villa is sold. An interim bid can be placed for the Villa Aurora in complete discretion through Whisper Auctions, Private Sales.

Kensington Palace Gardens in LondonWhisper Actions will offer an exclusive villa in Kensington Palace Gardens for sale through Private Sales under a strictly monitored process. Prices of the offer are expected to reach around £100 million.

Kensington Palace Gardens is an exclusive street in Kensington, west of central London, near Kensington Gardens and Kensington Palace. Entered through gates at either end and guarded by sentry boxes. Several foreign diplomatic missions are located along it. It connects Notting Hill Gate with Kensington High Street. The southern section of Kensington Palace Gardens is called Palace Green.

Interested parties can pre-register via www.whisperauctions.com.

About Ignace Meuwissen

Ignace Meuwissen is a well-known and influential consultant for clients in eastern Europe, Central Asia, and East Asia. He is specialized in the sale of residential real estate on a private sale basis. With his excellent network and customized marketing, he's one of the pioneers in this market segment. Based on market needs and his experience with sellers, buyers, and financial institutions, he developed Whisper Auctions specialized in private sales and auctions of residential real estate starting from 5 million euros mainly from Eastern Europe and Central and East Asia.

Contact:Alexandra Satarova e. board@friends4east.com c. +41 76 726 63 07

www.whisperauctions.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ignace-meuwissen-is-innovating-and-offering-the-most-expensive-real-estate-in-the-world-kensington-palace-gardens--villa-aurora-through-whisper-auctions-301769921.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza luxury real estate including off market real estate buy and sell
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Papa a Mosca? Aspettiamo dichiarazioni dal Vaticano"
News to go
Crac Silicon Valley Bank, autorità Usa chiudono un'altra banca
News to go
Oscar, sette premi a 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
News to go
Papa Francesco, 10 anni di pontificato: "Regalatemi la pace"
News to go
Migranti, naufragio in acque libiche: 30 i dispersi
News to go
Milano è la città più cara dove acquistare casa
News to go
Emissioni auto, vertice a Strasburgo dei paesi contrari all'Euro 7
News to go
Siccità, allarme dei geologi: "Situazione grave al Nord"
News to go
Musica, storico sorpasso del vinile sui CD. E' boom per lo streaming
News to go
Naufragio Crotone, 79 le vittime accertate
News to go
Papa: "Nessuna contraddizione per un sacerdote nel potersi sposare"
News to go
Ucraina, mappa dei danni ambientali della guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza