Ignace Meuwissen is innovating and offering the most expensive real estate in the world, Kensington Palace Gardens & Villa Aurora, through Whisper Auctions

MEGGEN, Switzerland, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisper Auctions is the latest innovation in the real estate world. The Swiss "boutique firm" specialises in selling exclusive real estate outside the media spotlight. This brings us to the exclusive territory of 'off market' real estate in the world of 'Ultra High Net Worth Individuals' (UHNWI).

Offering exclusive real estate is a problem for many owners. Their property is showcased to the curious via photos on the internet. And photos lead an uncontrollable life of their own instantaneously. It is a nightmare for any owner to see his photos redistributed when his property has not yet found a buyer. This uncontrolled piracy, moreover, compromises the safety of the individual.

In response to these challenges, Ignace Meuwissen developed Whisper Auctions, where valid interested parties can join by registering by e-mail. After verification, they are then granted access to the file. Each registration is carefully screened and monitored to protect the seller and buyer from unwanted prying eyes. The innovative service is being launched with two key offers: Villa Aurora and Kensington Palace Gardens. With a historic price tag of €467 million, Villa Aurora in Rome has to be the world's most expensive property. Kensington Palace Gardens in London is also known as the 'billionaires row', where villas come up for sale on the market or change hands under the radar.

Villa Aurora in RomeVilla Aurora carries a former starting price of €467 million. The villa, which includes a ceiling painting by Caravaggio, continues to amaze the world partly because no valid buyer has yet come forward. The next auction date is scheduled for April. As the Villa is listed by the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Italian state will have the chance to buy the property for the same price once a bid is accepted. According to British daily The Guardian, Vittorio Sgarbi, Italy's secretary of state for culture, has stated that the current owner will be allowed to stay on the property in a curator capacity until the villa is sold. An interim bid can be placed for the Villa Aurora in complete discretion through Whisper Auctions, Private Sales.

Kensington Palace Gardens in LondonWhisper Actions will offer an exclusive villa in Kensington Palace Gardens for sale through Private Sales under a strictly monitored process. Prices of the offer are expected to reach around £100 million.

Kensington Palace Gardens is an exclusive street in Kensington, west of central London, near Kensington Gardens and Kensington Palace. Entered through gates at either end and guarded by sentry boxes. Several foreign diplomatic missions are located along it. It connects Notting Hill Gate with Kensington High Street. The southern section of Kensington Palace Gardens is called Palace Green.

About Ignace Meuwissen

Ignace Meuwissen is a well-known and influential consultant for clients in eastern Europe, Central Asia, and East Asia. He is specialized in the sale of residential real estate on a private sale basis. With his excellent network and customized marketing, he's one of the pioneers in this market segment. Based on market needs and his experience with sellers, buyers, and financial institutions, he developed Whisper Auctions specialized in private sales and auctions of residential real estate starting from 5 million euros mainly from Eastern Europe and Central and East Asia.

