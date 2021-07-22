Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:08
iHerb Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

22 luglio 2021 | 12.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PASADENA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

iHerb Logo

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About iHerb

We are the world's largest eCommerce platform dedicated to the Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements, or VMS, category, with a growing presence in other areas of consumer health and wellness. Trusted by millions in over 185 countries, we offer a curated portfolio of branded and innovative third-party and proprietary products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to our customers.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742063/iHerb_Logo.jpg

