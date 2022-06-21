Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 15:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:03 Covid, Ricciardi: "Virus meno cattivo d'estate? Non è così"

14:47 Napoli Calcio, De Laurentiis indagato per falso in bilancio per vicenda Osimhen

14:02 Patti Smith in concerto sotto il David di Michelangelo

14:01 Morte broker Bochicchio, test Dna conferma identità

13:56 M5S verso scissione e addio Di Maio

13:51 Amazon, tutti pazzi per il Made in Italy

13:42 Gas, grano, acqua: la tempesta perfetta delle materie prime

13:08 Putin: "Missile 'Sarmat' operativo entro fine anno"

12:58 Ucraina, Peskov: "Non escludo condanna a morte per 2 americani catturati"

12:45 Roberto Floreani: "L'ascolto interiore attraverso l'arte per resistere alla deriva della società"

12:09 Sardegna, allevatore ucciso a bastonate: due fermati

12:05 Spazio, si rafforza collaborazione fra Italia e Argentina

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

iHerb Announces Major Upgrade to its Rewards Program for its Millions of Customers Across The Globe

21 giugno 2022 | 14.06
LETTURA: 3 minuti

One of the largest U.S.-based Online Retailers of Nutritional Supplements, Health Food & Personal Care Introduces the World's Most Rewarding Credit Platform

PASADENA, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, a global leader in health and beauty e-commerce, is proud to announce an updated and expanded iHerb Rewards Program. With over 25 years of passionate focus on and dedication to customer service, iHerb has worked diligently to make significant upgrades to its groundbreaking Rewards Program to thank its customers from around the world for their support and loyalty.

iHerb is committed to offering new and existing customers amazing discounts, money back and educational resources in Rewards Credit. iHerb's review & earn feature provides insights and feedback from real buyers on their past purchases to help prospective shoppers make more informed choices. The feature also allows consumers to earn rewards for their participation, delivering added value and growing trust and loyalty between brand and shopper. Across its offerings, the program is specifically designed for iHerb to create meaningful engagement and build strong relationships with its customers, further demonstrating the company's commitment to providing unparalleled customer service, from start to finish of the e-commerce shopping journey.

In addition, users can post and share Rewards links to gain referrals and receive incredible perks, including:

"iHerb Rewards now offers even more incentives to our valued customers and global influencer community, whether sharing iHerb's great value via word of mouth, or sharing their own experiences with health and wellness products on our site. We continually strive to offer the world's best value in health and wellness, and the Rewards Program supports this goal by giving customers and influencers Rewards credit to redeem on future purchases or even cashing out. We believe it is the most customer and influencer-friendly Rewards Program available to anyone in the world." said Vice President of Growth Marketing, Neil Folgate.

In 2021 iHerb awarded more than $50 million in total rewards and over $20 million in cash rewards, with the #1 rewards member earning over $870,000 total. Customers can create an account, log in to share referral links, and start earning. Visit the  iHerb Rewards Page for more info

About iHerb: We are the world's largest e-commerce retailer dedicated to the Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements, or VMS, category, with a growing presence in other areas of consumer health and wellness. Trusted by millions in over 185 countries, we offer a curated portfolio of branded and innovative third-party and proprietary products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to our customers.  https://www.iherb.com

 Media Contact: iHerb@behrmanpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843707/iHerb_Hero_Green_RGB_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza World's Most Rewarding Credit Platform iHerb Announces major Upgrade globe sfera
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Omicron 5 spinge nuova ondata. Costa: "No allarmismi"
News to go
Gb, sciopero ferrovie: giornata nera per il trasporto pubblico
News to go
Bonus animali domestici 2022, cos'è e a chi spetta
News to go
Siccità, Regioni pronte a dichiarare lo stato d'emergenza
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia è un male che va fermato sul campo di battaglia"
News to go
Tumori, Oms lancia 'app' che prevede picchi radiazioni Uv e indica quando proteggersi
News to go
Meteo, l'anticiclone africano investe l'Italia
News to go
Il principe William compie 40 anni
News to go
Covid Israele, oltre 10mila contagi in 24 ore: mai così tanti da aprile
News to go
Covid Campania, obbligo mascherina in uffici Regione fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Software irregolari sui Pc, 18 denunce
News to go
Siccità, allarme in Italia: Regioni chiedono aiuto al Governo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza