Martedì 20 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 20:53
iHerb Opens Its Sixth Fulfillment Center in Hong Kong

20 aprile 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PASADENA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb is pleased to announce the opening of its sixth fulfillment center. Located in Hong Kong, it will be the company's second overseas and will serve China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The fulfillment center will carry up to 6,000 of iHerb's top-selling products, improving delivery speed for customers' favorite items to as early as the next day if the order is placed prior to 1:00 PM Hong Kong time.

iHerb Logo

The Hong Kong fulfillment center is established in partnership with DB Schenker, responsible for full-spectrum warehouse management services. Equipped with a state-of-the-art AGV robotic solution that will increase the efficiency of pick operations, the fulfillment center is expected to process up to  20,000 orders per day.

"We are very pleased with DB Schenker's performance and expertise during concept development, implementation, and go-live phases of this new partnership," said Miriee Chang, Chief Operating Officer, iHerb Global Logistics. "This new operation will allow us to service our customers in Asia faster, with world-class accuracy, and significantly improve the customer experience."

All of iHerb's fulfillment centers meet the highest standards of cleanliness and are GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) registered. In addition, they are kept in a cool, climate-controlled environment of 74-75 degrees Fahrenheit (23-24 degrees Celsius), and have large walk-in refrigeration units for items such as those containing acidophilus that require regulated temperatures.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest U.S.-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP-certified, state-of-the-art climate-controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742063/iHerb_Logo.jpg

