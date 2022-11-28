Cerca nel sito
 
28 Novembre 2022
19:04
comunicato stampa

iiPay Recognized for Innovative, Compliant Global Payroll Solutions for Clients

28 novembre 2022 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DALLAS, and CHELTENHAM, England, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated International Payroll (iiPay), a market leader in cloud-based global payroll solutions, has been announced  the winner of Reward Strategy's Global Payroll Award 2022. This is iiPay's second consecutive year in winning this important award highlighting increasing leadership in the global payroll market.

"Congratulations to iiPay for winning the Global Payroll Award. iiPay has advanced the customer experience by providing valuable insights, driving automation, and changing the employee experience", said Michal Lodej, Group Editor at Shard Financial Media. "iiPay distinguished itself through market leadership in fostering true partnerships with clients, reflected in their impressively high customer retention rate."

iiPay earned the Global Payroll Award based on its focus on simplifying global payroll for clients. There is increased demand in the payroll industry for automation, workflow, global reporting, analytics, and compliance. iiPay puts clients first and recognizes their clients' business challenges, provides expertise in complex international payroll, and delivers operational excellence using a single, innovative technology platform to unify global payroll processes.

"iiPay is honored to have been selected for Reward Strategy's 2022 Global Payroll Award for a second consecutive year" said Curtis Holmes, Chief Executive Officer, iiPay. "This award recognizes iiPay's relentless focus on changing the payroll experience for our clients to be a superior, reliable experience. Our proven operating model delivers continuous focus on technological innovation combined with an exceptional team. Payroll is about people and culture. Our compound annual growth rate of 52% reflects our commitment to our clients enabling them to integrate payroll into their corporate fabric."

This award builds upon the Global Payroll Award recognition in 2021, and the Global Payroll Association (GPA) Global Payroll Supplier of the Year Award recognition in 2020.  Judges for such awards from these esteemed payroll organizations have years of payroll experience as leaders in their fields. They recognize excellence and can ascertain levels of distinction for the best of leadership, teamwork, and innovation.

About iiPay

iiPay leverages its' innovative, cloud-based technology offering clients an exceptional payroll experience in more than 170 countries. iiPay's solution empowers Payroll, HR, and Finance professionals with advanced data management, analytics, business intelligence, and reporting across all global payroll at any time. iiPay's relentless focus on client experience reflects the vision of the company to simplify global payroll – For Business. For People.

Media contact:Sarah Townsendsarah.townsend@iipay.com+44 (0) 1242 256 000

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956386/iiPay_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iipay-recognized-for-innovative-compliant-global-payroll-solutions-for-clients-301687675.html

