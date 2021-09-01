Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:28
comunicato stampa

IKO Acquires Ross Roof Group

01 settembre 2021 | 18.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IKO, a North American pioneer in the manufacture of residential and commercial roofing products, announced today that it has acquired New Zealand based Ross Roof Group (RRG).

RRG is a manufacturer and exporter of stone coated metal roof tiles that has operated as a family owned enterprise for nearly 80 years.  RRG will join IKO's global operations under the RoofTile Group (RTG) banner as part of the company's expanding footprint in the metal roofing industry.

"Ross Roof Group and its employees share many common traits with our own global operations, from family ownership and values to its long history of industry leading quality products," notes Hartley Koschitzky, Co-Chairman of IKO. "We look forward to having the RRG team joining our operations, and continuing to serve their customers with the goods and services they have come to expect from such a respected brand."

About IKOIKO is a world-wide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets.  A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America, Europe and the Pacific.  IKO is a family owned business established in 1951.

Copyright ©2021 IKO. All rights reserved.  For media or industry analyst support, please visit our website at http://www.iko.com. Follow us on:

Linkedin | Pinterest | Houzz | Youtube | SlideShare

Contact: Derek Fee, Manager – Corporate Communications, 300-1 Yorkdale Road, TORONTO, ON M6A 3A1, 1-416-780-5898, Email: derek.fee@iko.com 

