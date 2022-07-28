Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 28 Luglio 2022
comunicato stampa

ILC Dover Announces Multi-compendial Water for Injection (WFI) for Growing Biotherapeutic and Cell & Gene Therapy Markets

28 luglio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEWARK, Del., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ILC Dover LP ("ILC Dover" or the "Company"), specializing in innovative single-use solutions for biotherapeutics and pharmaceutical processing, announced the launch of Water for Injection (WFI) for the biotherapeutics market. Used for the preparation of media, buffers, and other ingredients for biopharmaceuticals and medical devices, this launch continues to expand ILC Dover's integrated solution set across the entire biotherapeutic and pharmaceutical manufacturing workflow.

The addition of WFI follows new product offerings including single-use liquid bags in addition to the Company's most recent acquisition of KSE Scientific in December 2021. As a leading supplier of WFI and related solutions for emerging biopharma, cell & gene therapy, tissue banking and medical device end markets, KSE Scientific with ILC Dover combined decades of world-class engineering to offer synergies across the liquid handling and transfer workflows to meet customers' most challenging specs and end uses.

The Company will manufacture multi-compendial WFI solutions in Durham, NC but ultimately will utilize its growing cGMP global footprint to support its customers and partners worldwide.

"When we identify constraints in the markets we serve – we respond. Now, by securing supply and strengthening our reliability as a solutions provider, ILC Dover is in a position to offer WFI and single-use liquid bags to customers across the world," said Corey Walker, CEO of ILC Dover. "As we continue to grow and meet demand, we will remain focused on providing broader and more integrated workflow solutions within the biopharma, cell & gene therapy, and related life sciences end markets."

In addition, the Company embarked upon an expansion project within KSE Scientific's 25,000 sq ft production facility in Durham, NC to offer WFI produced by distillation, a key raw material for the biopharma and cell & gene therapy markets. This expansion allows ILC Dover to have greater flexibility in serving customers around the world by adding distillation for WFI to existing reverse osmosis WFI capabilities. In-house capability to produce WFI by distillation was a critical milestone for ILC Dover's rapid expansion into other sterile liquids offerings coming soon.

ILC Dover is committed to providing comprehensive solutions customized to its customers' unique needs. With the recent launches of its in-house manufactured liquid bags, fluid transfer assemblies, and WFI, ILC Dover can now offer customized WFI solutions with a resilient supply chain, unparalleled delivery times, and rapid scalability.

To learn more about ILC Dover's WFI and cGMP chemicals solutions, please visit https://www.ilcdover.com/products/water-for-injection-wfi-quality-water/ or contact your local sales representative.

in Evidenza